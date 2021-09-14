Your Salem lifestyle news

(SALEM, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Six people sue Gov. Brown, OHA over vaccine mandates, citing 'natural immunity' SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Six people who are required to get COVID-19 vaccines to keep their jobs are suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the state Health Authority, citing "natural immunity" as the reason they won't get a shot. The plaintiffs are represented by the Freedom Foundation, a conservative Pacific... Read more

TRENDING NOW

ODHS EXPANDS COVID-19 RECOVERY UNIT NETWORK STATEWIDE SALEM, OR ̶ The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) expanded its network of COVID-19 Recovery Units to eight long-term care facilities statewide to ensure Oregonians have access to care with the spread of the Delta variant. These dedicated units, located within existing licensed long-term care facilities, give the state... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Six Oregon workers file lawsuit against governor, OHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate SALEM, Ore. — Six Oregon workers are suing Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority over the coronavirus vaccine mandate, arguing that they already had COVID-19 and have “natural immunity”. According to the governor’s mandate, K-12 school staff and volunteers, health care workers and select state workers will have... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE