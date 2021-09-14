Your Salem lifestyle news
Six people sue Gov. Brown, OHA over vaccine mandates, citing 'natural immunity'
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Six people who are required to get COVID-19 vaccines to keep their jobs are suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the state Health Authority, citing "natural immunity" as the reason they won't get a shot. The plaintiffs are represented by the Freedom Foundation, a conservative Pacific... Read more
such a skinny weak sickly woman! you notice how democrats all look so unhealthy and barely alive! when you live a life where you believe no existence of Jesus Christ you have no inner glow of love ! your soul is empty That is Kate Brown and people like her! I hope she finds God we will see. With that said we will not allow you to turn the Untied States into Australia. I hope you turn back the fight your going to start will not be good for anyone
I will counter sue. Your refusal to Wear masks as violating my rights to get immediate medical care we needed. You guys are crowded the hospitals to her people can’t even get the medical care they need. Grow up get a shot get a mask on and grow some humanity
ODHS EXPANDS COVID-19 RECOVERY UNIT NETWORK STATEWIDE
SALEM, OR ̶ The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) expanded its network of COVID-19 Recovery Units to eight long-term care facilities statewide to ensure Oregonians have access to care with the spread of the Delta variant. These dedicated units, located within existing licensed long-term care facilities, give the state... Read more
Let's stop talking about certain variants when we aren't testing everyone for what variant it is.
Six Oregon workers file lawsuit against governor, OHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
SALEM, Ore. — Six Oregon workers are suing Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority over the coronavirus vaccine mandate, arguing that they already had COVID-19 and have “natural immunity”. According to the governor’s mandate, K-12 school staff and volunteers, health care workers and select state workers will have... Read more
Oregon employers report more hard-to-fill jobs with few applicants
Data digest: Covid by the numbers for Sept. 10, 2021. Salem Hospital (Caleb Wolf/Special to Salem Reporter) With Covid cases and hospitalizations climbing in Oregon, Salem Reporter is keeping you informed of the latest numbers. Here’s our report for Friday, Sept. 10. New Covid cases reported in Marion County: 201. Read more