Salem, OR

Your Salem lifestyle news

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 6 days ago

(SALEM, OR)

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Salem / kptv.com

Six people sue Gov. Brown, OHA over vaccine mandates, citing 'natural immunity'

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Six people who are required to get COVID-19 vaccines to keep their jobs are suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the state Health Authority, citing "natural immunity" as the reason they won't get a shot. The plaintiffs are represented by the Freedom Foundation, a conservative Pacific... Read more

Comments
avatar

such a skinny weak sickly woman! you notice how democrats all look so unhealthy and barely alive! when you live a life where you believe no existence of Jesus Christ you have no inner glow of love ! your soul is empty That is Kate Brown and people like her! I hope she finds God we will see. With that said we will not allow you to turn the Untied States into Australia. I hope you turn back the fight your going to start will not be good for anyone

6 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

I will counter sue. Your refusal to Wear masks as violating my rights to get immediate medical care we needed. You guys are crowded the hospitals to her people can’t even get the medical care they need. Grow up get a shot get a mask on and grow some humanity

2 likes 3 dislikes 4 replies

Salem / klamathalerts.com

ODHS EXPANDS COVID-19 RECOVERY UNIT NETWORK STATEWIDE

SALEM, OR ̶ The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) expanded its network of COVID-19 Recovery Units to eight long-term care facilities statewide to ensure Oregonians have access to care with the spread of the Delta variant. These dedicated units, located within existing licensed long-term care facilities, give the state... Read more

Comments
avatar

Let's stop talking about certain variants when we aren't testing everyone for what variant it is.

Oregon / keprtv.com

Six Oregon workers file lawsuit against governor, OHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SALEM, Ore. — Six Oregon workers are suing Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority over the coronavirus vaccine mandate, arguing that they already had COVID-19 and have “natural immunity”. According to the governor’s mandate, K-12 school staff and volunteers, health care workers and select state workers will have... Read more

Oregon / salemreporter.com

Oregon employers report more hard-to-fill jobs with few applicants

Data digest: Covid by the numbers for Sept. 10, 2021. Salem Hospital (Caleb Wolf/Special to Salem Reporter) With Covid cases and hospitalizations climbing in Oregon, Salem Reporter is keeping you informed of the latest numbers. Here’s our report for Friday, Sept. 10. New Covid cases reported in Marion County: 201. Read more

Comments / 0

 

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
