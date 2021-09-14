What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Pensacola woman details experience treating COVID with ivermectin PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Despite FDA warnings, some people are still using Ivermectin -- a drug primarily used to prevent parasites in animals and humans -- to treat COVID-19. Channel 3 spoke to a Pensacola woman on Friday who took the drug. She explained her experience with it. Monya Curtis was... Read more

LATEST NEWS

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high at Ascension Sacred Heart PENSACOLA — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola has declined over the past week but cases remain at a very high level. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are some key statistics for Sept. 8. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Northwest Florida federal employees required to vaccinate President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will have to get vaccinated. Thousands of federal employees in Northwest Florida will have to get their COVID shot if they haven't already. Millions of people across the country, from federal law enforcement officers, federal court staff, and even postal service... Read more

TOP VIEWED