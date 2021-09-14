What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pensacola
Pensacola woman details experience treating COVID with ivermectin
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Despite FDA warnings, some people are still using Ivermectin -- a drug primarily used to prevent parasites in animals and humans -- to treat COVID-19. Channel 3 spoke to a Pensacola woman on Friday who took the drug. She explained her experience with it. Monya Curtis was...
Here’s What You Need to Know about IvermectinThe FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing.Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous.If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy, and take it exactly as prescribed. Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.
The problem here is that there is no way to sort out if she would have recovered in the same way without treatment,.or if one of the other things she was taking worked. That's why anecdotal evidence isn't proof.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high at Ascension Sacred Heart
PENSACOLA — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola has declined over the past week but cases remain at a very high level. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are some key statistics for Sept. 8.
It covered as high maybe you should petition your Communist president and tell him to close the borders arcove it was going down before the Communist opened borders
Northwest Florida federal employees required to vaccinate
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will have to get vaccinated. Thousands of federal employees in Northwest Florida will have to get their COVID shot if they haven't already. Millions of people across the country, from federal law enforcement officers, federal court staff, and even postal service...
Largest increase of COVID cases among children since the start of the pandemic
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Academy of Pediatrics is reporting that they have seen the largest increase of COVID-19 cases this week among children since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Channel 3 reported on a 15-year-old from Pensacola who died from COVID complications.
That's because Children weren't in school in large numbers during 2020, it is Children who are the majority of the new cases, not unvaccinated adults as the faux media reports.