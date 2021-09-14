Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Akron

(AKRON, OH) Life in Akron has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Akron mayor: Citywide mask mandate possible as COVID-19 cases rise again The mayor of Akron is considering joining a growing number of Ohio cities that have reinstated mask mandates with COVID-19 cases again filling up hospital beds and emptying schools. “We are continuing to consider all potential strategies to reduce ongoing community spread, including a citywide mask mandate," Mayor Dan Horrigan... Read more

Morning Headlines: COVID-19 Cases Surge Across Ohio; State GOP Lawmakers Reveal New District Maps Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 10:. Gunshot Report Forced Lockdown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Akron Unveils $20 Million Plan to Fight Gun Violence. Dems, NAACP Sue Ohio Attorney General Over ‘Stand-Your-Ground’ Bill. Cleveland State President Tests Positive for COVID-19 Justice Dept. to Review Columbus Police Force. Read more

Ohio hospital execs plea: Get vaccinated, wear masks before hospitals fill up The leaders of several Ohio hospitals have banded together and are asking the public to get vaccinated, as they're seeing a record-shattering increase in COVID-19 patients particularly of the unvaccinated. On Friday, Ohio reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 130 deaths added to the state's total. Read more

