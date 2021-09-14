Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Akron
Akron mayor: Citywide mask mandate possible as COVID-19 cases rise again
The mayor of Akron is considering joining a growing number of Ohio cities that have reinstated mask mandates with COVID-19 cases again filling up hospital beds and emptying schools. “We are continuing to consider all potential strategies to reduce ongoing community spread, including a citywide mask mandate," Mayor Dan Horrigan... Read more
That's what democrats do. They control people. They think they rule rather than serve. unfortunately Akron will always be democrat . Too may sheep live there.
shouldn't this virus be gone by now what's really going on and I haven't even really heard nothing about it what's up with this take the shot
Morning Headlines: COVID-19 Cases Surge Across Ohio; State GOP Lawmakers Reveal New District Maps
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 10:. Gunshot Report Forced Lockdown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Akron Unveils $20 Million Plan to Fight Gun Violence. Dems, NAACP Sue Ohio Attorney General Over ‘Stand-Your-Ground’ Bill. Cleveland State President Tests Positive for COVID-19 Justice Dept. to Review Columbus Police Force. Read more
close everything back down and don't open to u no for sure what's going on....
DEMAND FROM STORE MANAGER THE BUSINESS DAILY SANITATION SCHEDULE. WHEN DENIED CALL OSHA RIGHT ON THE SPOT. BUSINESSES ARE RECKLESSLY GROTESQUELY REFUSING TO SANITIZE 💯 HENCE MASKS. FORCE OSHA TO UPHOLD THEIR LAWS 💯
Ohio hospital execs plea: Get vaccinated, wear masks before hospitals fill up
The leaders of several Ohio hospitals have banded together and are asking the public to get vaccinated, as they're seeing a record-shattering increase in COVID-19 patients particularly of the unvaccinated. On Friday, Ohio reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 130 deaths added to the state's total. Read more
a hospital exists to make money. a hospital recieves thousands of dollars for admitting a " covid " patient. a hospitals business model operates at 100% occupancy rate.
BULL-#$T ARTICLE!! TALK TO SOMEONE WHO WORKS IN THE HOSPITAL, THE STORY WILL BE A BIT DIFFERENT.
ICUs at Ohio children’s hospitals filling up amid COVID surge and another virus’s early peak
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio’s children’s hospitals are reporting an increase in admissions of children with COVID-19, fueled by the spread of the Delta variant. It has pushed some hospital intensive care units near capacity and comes amid an early peak in hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). “The Delta... Read more
I'm watching the news right now. there are not children overwhelming pediatric ICUs in Ohio with Covid. there is more RSV than Covid right now.
