Lifestyle wrap: Madison

Wisconsin reports highest one-day COVID-19 death toll since mid-Feb.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday marked the deadliest day for coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin since mid-February, state health officials report. Thirty-two people died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the new seven-day rolling average up to 11. You would have to go back to mid-February to find a higher number. Read more
question- do we know from these numbers how many died WITH Covid and how many died FROM Covid?I suspect not, as that seems to be continually left out. I also suspect by design
1 like 3 replies
Out of these numbers, how many were tested positive or had the virus AFTER they got the vaccination? They are more people who get the virus that are vaccinated then ones who are not. Look back at the numbers. Yet the Government is still insisting that we all get vaccinated to stop the spread but most people who do get vaccinated are the ones who are getting it and spreading the virus.. No thanks I'll pass on this one. My body my choice
8 likes 1 dislike
Fake vaccine cards are a federal crime, local U.S. Atty. reminds
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With reports of arrests related to fake vaccine cards popping up nearly every day, the local U.S. Attorney’s Office is reminding people that the making, selling, or buying them is a federal crime, not just a state law. “Legitimate COVID-19 vaccine cards—like the vaccines themselves—are crucial... Read more
they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law they're putting people's lives in danger
1 like 4 replies
People that are vaccinated are STILL getting the virus and SPREADING it!!! So, STOP with the unvaccinated putting everyone at risk!! Telling people they can't work their jobs, go to school, travel, etc., etc., etc., unless they are vaccinated, is communism!!!🤬🤬🤬😱😱😱
6 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
City of Madison closes building that holds Paisan’s Restaurant due to structural concerns
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says it is closing the building at 131 W. Wilson Street due to structural concerns. The city says the landlord for the building, Rice Investors LLC, is addressing the structural concerns but the work is not yet completed. The city is ordering the entire building, which houses Paisan’s Restaurant as well as office space, to be vacated until structural engineers determine there is no cause for concern or the structural issue is fixed. Read more
Wisconsin sees surge in alcohol tax revenue during pandemic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During the pandemic consumer demand dropped for many goods, but there’s one thing Wisconsinites consistently put their money towards – alcohol. According to new data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, state excise tax revenues from the sale of alcohol rose by nearly 17% in 2021. That’s the biggest annual increase in nearly 50 years. Read more