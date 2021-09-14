Lifestyle wrap: Madison

(MADISON, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Wisconsin reports highest one-day COVID-19 death toll since mid-Feb. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday marked the deadliest day for coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin since mid-February, state health officials report. Thirty-two people died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the new seven-day rolling average up to 11. You would have to go back to mid-February to find a higher number. Read more

Fake vaccine cards are a federal crime, local U.S. Atty. reminds MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With reports of arrests related to fake vaccine cards popping up nearly every day, the local U.S. Attorney’s Office is reminding people that the making, selling, or buying them is a federal crime, not just a state law. “Legitimate COVID-19 vaccine cards—like the vaccines themselves—are crucial... Read more

City of Madison closes building that holds Paisan’s Restaurant due to structural concerns MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says it is closing the building at 131 W. Wilson Street due to structural concerns. The city says the landlord for the building, Rice Investors LLC, is addressing the structural concerns but the work is not yet completed. The city is ordering the entire building, which houses Paisan’s Restaurant as well as office space, to be vacated until structural engineers determine there is no cause for concern or the structural issue is fixed. Read more

