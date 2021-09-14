Pastor’s Desk: Substance, not sizzle

In this series of articles we’re looking at the biblical truth that God’s people will often suffer (e.g., from peer pressure, gossip and slander with the goal of ruining another’s reputation or livelihood to physical harm) as we seek to stand for God, his kingdom, his Word and his ways. In my last article we looked at the fact that, sadly, suffering will often come to pastors and leadersin the local church from other Christians—or at least those who claim to be Christians. Conflict will often happen because leaders will make changes which will rarely be popular with everyone. And yet, as we saw, change may not be the cause of the conflict but rather, conflict often comes because people fear losing something that they believe is rightfully theirs. Thus far in this series from Psalm 140 we’ve looked at, Prayer against Enemy Plots and Prayer for God’s Protection. Today we want to conclude our look at this Psalm as David gives:

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO