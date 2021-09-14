Trending sports headlines in Reno

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(RENO, NV) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Reno area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Reno sports. For more stories from the Reno area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

oregontechowls.com

Tech Extends Shutout Streak With 4-0 Win in Reno

Tech Extends Shutout Streak With 4-0 Win in Reno

RENO, NV. —Oregon Tech (4-0) grabbed a 4-0 victory over Sierra Nevada College on Sunday afternoon to extend their winning streak to eight games, (an achievement that dates back to last season.) While it was a complete team performance, it was John Sarna(#10 Pictured) who led the Hustlin' Owls, assisting three of the four goals they netted. The victory for Tech also marked their best start in program history. Read more

kion546.com

Strong's 4 TD passes helps Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10

Strong’s 4 TD passes helps Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10. Strong completed 34 of 43 passes that included two touchdowns to Elijah Cooks, who finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. Devonte Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for Nevada (2-0), and caught a 15-yard TD pass early in the fourth. Cole Turner had a touchdown catch, and Strong’s 43-yard throw to a diving Harry Ballard in the end zone capped the scoring with 4:45 to play. Oshea Trujillo had a 1-yard touchdown run for Idaho State (0-2) in the first quarter. Read more

ktvn.com

Cooper Hummel Drives in 2, Aces Lose 6-5 to Aviators

Cooper Hummel Drives in 2, Aces Lose 6-5 to Aviators

SUMMERLIN, Nev. – Cooper Hummel’s strong night at the plate wasn’t enough, as the Reno Aces fell 6-5 to the Las Vegas Aviators. Hummel finished the night with two RBIs and a run scored, while going 2-for-4. Reno struck first in the second inning, scoring off of a two-run homer from Jose Herrera. The long ball was his fourth of the season, and second in the last four games. Prior to that, Herrera had just two homers in his previous 41 games with Reno. Read more

mwcconnection.com

Nevada scores 28 unanswered, blows past Idaho State 49-10

Nevada scores 28 unanswered, blows past Idaho State 49-10

Nearly four years ago to the date, the Idaho State Bengals marched into Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., as 33.5-point underdogs against the Nevada Wolf Pack. It didn’t matter; Idaho State upset the Pack on the road, 30-28 — possessing a 23-point lead at one point. The result flipped this... Read more

