Lifestyle wrap: Tallahassee

Florida appellate court reinstates ban on school mask mandates The legal back-and-forth battle over controversial mask mandates in Florida schools took a new turn on Friday, giving a victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis and top state education officials. Read more

Billions in COVID relief money intended for Florida schools sitting in Tallahassee ORLANDO, Fla. – The State of Florida currently has billions of dollars earmarked to help local school districts through the pandemic that has not been dispersed, according to records obtained by News 6. Since March of 2020, the U.S. Department of Education has awarded Florida with $8.6 billion in Elementary... Read more

Biden and DeSantis Clash on Vaccine Mandates – Tallahassee Reports President Joe Biden on Friday expressed disappointment in Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republican governors who criticized a White House directive mandating COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for large numbers of public and private workers. When performing at a Washington, DC middle school to urge parents to vaccinate children if they... Read more

