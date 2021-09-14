Lifestyle wrap: Tallahassee

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tallahassee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / wptv.com

The legal back-and-forth battle over controversial mask mandates in Florida schools took a new turn on Friday, giving a victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis and top state education officials. Read more

Comments
avatar

Hopefully they will appeal it to the FL Supreme Court. FL has turned into a graveyard due to COVID. Mask is essential to stop the spread of this variant and the new ones.

25 likes 5 dislikes 23 replies

avatar

All these lawyers are chomping at the bit. Wait till a few more kids die Ron will be in hiding

9 likes 3 dislikes 12 replies

Florida / clickorlando.com

ORLANDO, Fla. – The State of Florida currently has billions of dollars earmarked to help local school districts through the pandemic that has not been dispersed, according to records obtained by News 6. Since March of 2020, the U.S. Department of Education has awarded Florida with $8.6 billion in Elementary... Read more

Comments
avatar

DeathSantis will release that money, to himself as soon as he figures out a way to do it without anyone being able to trace it!

23 likes 1 dislike 8 replies

avatar

of course, he does not care about the children and grandparents and parents will remember

16 likes 3 dislikes 10 replies

Tallahassee / dailyfloridapress.com

President Joe Biden on Friday expressed disappointment in Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republican governors who criticized a White House directive mandating COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for large numbers of public and private workers. When performing at a Washington, DC middle school to urge parents to vaccinate children if they... Read more

Tallahassee / floridaphoenix.com

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis clash regularly over management of the deadly resurgence of COVID-19, they agree on this: Approved vaccines and monoclonal antibody therapy are the best medical tools for fighting coronavirus and its Delta variant. The Democratic president and the Republican governor who might run against him in 2024 both […] The post Biden, DeSantis butt heads but agree on this: Vaccines, antibody therapy save lives appeared first on Florida Phoenix. Read more

Comments / 0

