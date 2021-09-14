Lifestyle wrap: Tallahassee
Florida appellate court reinstates ban on school mask mandates
The legal back-and-forth battle over controversial mask mandates in Florida schools took a new turn on Friday, giving a victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis and top state education officials. Read more
Hopefully they will appeal it to the FL Supreme Court. FL has turned into a graveyard due to COVID. Mask is essential to stop the spread of this variant and the new ones.
All these lawyers are chomping at the bit. Wait till a few more kids die Ron will be in hiding
Billions in COVID relief money intended for Florida schools sitting in Tallahassee
ORLANDO, Fla. – The State of Florida currently has billions of dollars earmarked to help local school districts through the pandemic that has not been dispersed, according to records obtained by News 6. Since March of 2020, the U.S. Department of Education has awarded Florida with $8.6 billion in Elementary... Read more
DeathSantis will release that money, to himself as soon as he figures out a way to do it without anyone being able to trace it!
of course, he does not care about the children and grandparents and parents will remember
Biden and DeSantis Clash on Vaccine Mandates – Tallahassee Reports
President Joe Biden on Friday expressed disappointment in Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republican governors who criticized a White House directive mandating COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for large numbers of public and private workers. When performing at a Washington, DC middle school to urge parents to vaccinate children if they... Read more
Biden, DeSantis butt heads but agree on this: Vaccines, antibody therapy save lives
Quality Journalism for Critical Times While President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis clash regularly over management of the deadly resurgence of COVID-19, they agree on this: Approved vaccines and monoclonal antibody therapy are the best medical tools for fighting coronavirus and its Delta variant. The Democratic president and the Republican governor who might run against him in 2024 both […] The post Biden, DeSantis butt heads but agree on this: Vaccines, antibody therapy save lives appeared first on Florida Phoenix. Read more