Lexington, KY

Trending local sports in Lexington

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lexington sports. For more stories from the Lexington area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lexington / aseaofblue.com

UMass honors John Calipari with statue

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari is doing his best two-step this week as he’s had one foot in the past, while the other is ready to bounce into the future to begin his 13th season in Lexington. On Tuesday, Calipari met with the local press to discuss summer workouts... Read more

Missouri / kckingdom.com

Watch Missouri football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: TV channel, live stats, radio, reddit

After a lackluster performance vs. Central Michigan, the Missouri football team has hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri football team will face a pretty tough test when the Tigers face off with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Mizzou was rather rough a week ago as the Tigers hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas. Read more

Lexington / youtube.com

BHS Boys Soccer vs. Lexington

Read more

Kentucky / columbiatribune.com

Mizzou Sports Podcast: MU football starts SEC slate against Kentucky

Here's this week's episode of the Columbia Daily Tribune's Mizzou Sports Podcast. Tribune Mizzou athletics beat reporter Eric Blum and Tribune sports editor Chris Kwiecinski talk about Missouri football's Southeastern Conference opener against Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington, MU beating Central Michigan 34-24 in its season opener and much more. Read more

