Trending local sports in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lexington sports. For more stories from the Lexington area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

UMass honors John Calipari with statue Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari is doing his best two-step this week as he’s had one foot in the past, while the other is ready to bounce into the future to begin his 13th season in Lexington. On Tuesday, Calipari met with the local press to discuss summer workouts... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Watch Missouri football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: TV channel, live stats, radio, reddit After a lackluster performance vs. Central Michigan, the Missouri football team has hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri football team will face a pretty tough test when the Tigers face off with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Mizzou was rather rough a week ago as the Tigers hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas. Read more

LATEST NEWS

BHS Boys Soccer vs. Lexington Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE