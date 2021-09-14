Top Fort Wayne sports news

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Wayne area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fort Wayne sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Volleyball Rallies for Four-Set Win over Purdue Fort Wayne LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Old Dominion volleyball team bounced back from a first-set loss to defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 3-1 to close out the Liberty Invitational on Saturday. "I am appreciative of the opportunity to play volleyball on this day of remembrance and American resiliency," head coach Fred Chao said. "The win today was great, but the real victory was being able to bring more players into the match who made the difference. Things weren't clicking for us throughout the first set. It was such a great feeling to be able to look down the bench and know we had options who became solutions. Kira Smith found herself back in the front row and became a weapon. Camilla Tamburini solidified the serve and first touch, which allowed Hailey Duncan and Olivia De Jesus to take over. Madelyn Grunza made a big impact at the net as an attacker and blocker. She turned the tides on that side of the court and helped us gain the advantage we needed. The team took another step in building the identity of this program." Read more

TOP VIEWED

Purdue Fort Wayne Outlasts Liberty, 3-2 Liberty led Purdue Fort Wayne 8-4 in set five before the Mastodons rallied to clinch the five-set victory (25-18, 24-26, 10-25, 25-20, 15-10), Saturday at Liberty Arena. PFW improves to 2-6 on the season with the win, including 1-1 at this weekend’s Liberty Invitational. Meanwhile, Liberty (4-2) holds a 1-2 record in three matches this weekend heading into tonight’s finale against Loyola Marymount. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Dwenger girls return to top of conference Bishop Dwenger girls golf is back on top of the conference after winning the SAC Girls Golf Tournament at Brookwood Golf Club on Saturday afternoon with a team score of 369. The Saints had won the conference tournament eight times in nine years before Snider ended the streak in 2020, but the Panthers had to settle for second with a score of 380 this time. Bishop Luers was third at 424. Read more

LATEST NEWS