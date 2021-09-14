Knoxville sports digest: Top stories today

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Knoxville area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Pitt vs. Tennessee: Open Gamethread Pitt and Tennessee are set to square off in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium on Saturday in the first matchup between the two teams since 1983. In that game 38 years ago, Majors coached the Volunteers to a 13-3 loss at the same venue, and the Panthers are once again expected to escape Knoxville with a win. Read more

Kenny Pickett’s 3 TDs, Late Defensive Stops Lead Pitt over Tennessee, 41-34 KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kenny Pickett accounted for three touchdowns as Pitt sweated out a Tennessee comeback big to win, 41-34 for the Panthers’ first road win at a non-conference Power Five team since 2008 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Brandon Hill intercepted Hendon Hooker’s pass with 4:52 to play and... Read more

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Pitt game in tribute to Johnny Majors Tennessee and Pitt are set for a high noon showdown on Saturday on ESPN as the Volunteers look to start the Josh Heupel era at 2-0. This isn’t a common occurrence by any stretch. The Vols and Panthers have only met twice before in the 1980s back when Johnny Majors was at the reins in Knoxville, with Pitt winning both matchups in 1980 and 1983. Tennessee will look to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself at Neyland Stadium against a Panthers team riding a blowout win over UMass in their season opener. Read more

