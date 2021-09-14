CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside sports digest: Top stories today

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Riverside area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Riverside sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

New Orleans / unoprivateers.com

Privateers Record 20 First Set Kills in Loss to UC-Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The New Orleans Privateers took the opening set but were unable to sustain the momentum in a 3-1 loss to the UC-Riverside Highlanders in their final match of the CBU/UCR Tournament. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Privateers came out hot with a .327 attack percentage and 20 kills... Read more

Long Beach / the562.org

JUCO Football Preview: Long Beach City College vs. Riverside

Two of the best junior college football programs in the country are set to square off tonight in Long Beach, as LBCC hosts Riverside College at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Riverside enters the game ranked No. 2 in California and No. 6 in the nation, while the Vikings are ranked 12th in CA and No. 27 in the country. Read more

Riverside / gohighlanders.com

UCR Hits 2-0 at Home Before Splitting Saturday

RIVERSIDE, Calif – Hours after winning their second straight match at home to restart on-campus competition with a four-set win over New Orleans, UC Riverside finished its Volleyball Classic Saturday with a crosstown showdown at California Baptist, where the Highlanders fell in straight sets. "We learned a lot about our... Read more

Riverside / eminetra.com

Video shows cat falling from stadium, caught by fans with US flag – Riverside, California

The best catch on Saturday’s college football happened on the stand, not on the field. Miami Gardens, Florida — The most notable catch on Saturday during the match between Miami 22nd and Appalachian State University did not occur in the field either. It wasn’t soccer either. It was a cat. Read more

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

