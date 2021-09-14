Riverside sports digest: Top stories today

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Riverside area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Privateers Record 20 First Set Kills in Loss to UC-Riverside RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The New Orleans Privateers took the opening set but were unable to sustain the momentum in a 3-1 loss to the UC-Riverside Highlanders in their final match of the CBU/UCR Tournament. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Privateers came out hot with a .327 attack percentage and 20 kills... Read more

JUCO Football Preview: Long Beach City College vs. Riverside Two of the best junior college football programs in the country are set to square off tonight in Long Beach, as LBCC hosts Riverside College at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Riverside enters the game ranked No. 2 in California and No. 6 in the nation, while the Vikings are ranked 12th in CA and No. 27 in the country. Read more

UCR Hits 2-0 at Home Before Splitting Saturday RIVERSIDE, Calif – Hours after winning their second straight match at home to restart on-campus competition with a four-set win over New Orleans, UC Riverside finished its Volleyball Classic Saturday with a crosstown showdown at California Baptist, where the Highlanders fell in straight sets. "We learned a lot about our... Read more

