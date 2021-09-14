Trending lifestyle headlines in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pompano Beach, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pompano Beach area, click here.

More than 120 cats found living in filth in Pompano Beach POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 120 cats were found living in filth and crammed into a Pompano Beach home. Saving Sage Animal Rescue and Operation Liberation, both animal rescue organizations, began taking cats out of the home on Wednesday. “These kittens were all taken from the hoarding house... Read more

Weather Forecast Pompano Beach, Florida ▶ Pompano Beach weather Forecast 09/12/2021 Welcome to Your Florida Weather Channel! Watch the 5 Day Weather Forecast for Pompano Beach, Florida NEW VIDEO updated for 09/12/2021 For more weather videos and notifications please subscribe to our Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyFhT1Eb_Yayr5qfoDB0Ybg?view_as=subscriber New videos every day! Weather data from OpenWeather - openweathermap.org Read more

Broward Public Schools to Provide Free Pfizer Vaccines to Students Broward County Public Schools on Thursday said the Florida Department of Health in Broward will provide free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students 12 and older at the district’s middle and high schools, centers, and colleges beginning Monday, Sept. 13. No insurance is required, district officials said, and participation is voluntary. Read more

