What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Corpus Christi

Eviction results in displacement of three cats, one dog dead
Shortly after the eviction took place Wednesday, photos began to surface across local rescue groups, showing pets left in the heat and in need of help. Read more
SCARY ! WONDER IF WE WILL BEGAIN TO SEE DEAD EVICTED HOMELESS ON THE STREETS OF AMERICA ??
Shame on that lady leaving her pets behind.She should be held accountable for that.No excuses.
Ten perfect scores on Kitchen Cops this week
Ten local restaurants earned perfect scores from health inspectors in their most recent inspections Read more
they need to report the Good Samaritan rescue mission their food is garbage and they have rats and dead roaches in the kitchen
Another local fetal death blamed on COVID-19
The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has received another notification of COVID-19 related fetal death during pregnancy. Read more
has it been proven that the shot doesn't affect pregnant women r the baby because they could not be better off if they take it cause it wasn't been proven
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline Awarded Top Stroke Center Certification from DNV
Hospital is now the first and only in the region with this designation. CHRISTUS Spohn Health System is proud to announce that CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline has received certification from DNV as a Comprehensive Stroke Center (CSC), reflecting the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events. This makes the hospital the first and only in the Coastal Bend and in the region with this certification. Read more