Corpus Christi, TX

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 6 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Corpus Christi / kiiitv.com

Eviction results in displacement of three cats, one dog dead

Shortly after the eviction took place Wednesday, photos began to surface across local rescue groups, showing pets left in the heat and in need of help. Read more

SCARY ! WONDER IF WE WILL BEGAIN TO SEE DEAD EVICTED HOMELESS ON THE STREETS OF AMERICA ??

Shame on that lady leaving her pets behind.She should be held accountable for that.No excuses.

Corpus Christi / kztv10.com

Ten perfect scores on Kitchen Cops this week

Ten local restaurants earned perfect scores from health inspectors in their most recent inspections Read more

they need to report the Good Samaritan rescue mission their food is garbage and they have rats and dead roaches in the kitchen

Nueces County / kristv.com

Another local fetal death blamed on COVID-19

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has received another notification of COVID-19 related fetal death during pregnancy. Read more

has it been proven that the shot doesn't affect pregnant women r the baby because they could not be better off if they take it cause it wasn't been proven

Corpus Christi / recordstar.com

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline Awarded Top Stroke Center Certification from DNV

Hospital is now the first and only in the region with this designation. CHRISTUS Spohn Health System is proud to announce that CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline has received certification from DNV as a Comprehensive Stroke Center (CSC), reflecting the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events. This makes the hospital the first and only in the Coastal Bend and in the region with this certification. Read more

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
427
Followers
478
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

