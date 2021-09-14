Your Columbia lifestyle news
Governor McMaster: “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare,” pledges to fight after Biden’s latest vaccine speech
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced new vaccination requirements that would affect millions of Americans. According to the Associated Press, the new mandate says employers with more than 100 workers must require their employees to either be vaccinated or get tested for coronavirus weekly. Shortly after the... Read more
There have been several points in US history where vaccines were considered mandatory. The Supreme Court itself even concluded that vaccine mandates are not a violation of our constitution. As a matter of fact, all public schools in the state of South Carolina require children to be fully vaccinated before entering elementary and again before entering middle school. I personally don't agree with forcing people to take the vaccine. But his statement about mandates violating our constitution are completely false.
While cases increase he fight against himself to stand against anything democratic!, does that help South Carolina or does that set us backwards in history COVID19 money for COVID19 , the tax paid for roads where did it go ?😷🏴☠️
SC Republican leaders say they will fight President Biden’s vaccine executive order
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Republican lawmakers in South Carolina say they are considering taking action following President Joe Biden announced his new plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, President Biden ordered that companies with more than 100 employees must require the COVID-19 vaccine or offer weekly testing to employees. Read more
so don't get vaccinated and croak on the virus. many like you have died. so be another statistic.
Good.. The fake President has no right making it mandatory for the shot... ..Hey biden what about the rest of the soldiers and American citizens in Afghanistan
Inside DHEC, where workers fight anxiety, frustration, fatigue amid crush of pandemic
COLUMBIA — Microbiologist John Bonaparte can count on one hand the days he has taken off from work since South Carolina recorded its first cases of the coronavirus in March 2020. One of his co-workers in the state’s public health laboratory, Kendra Rembold, has missed three seasons of her children’s... Read more
SC pediatricians fearful, outraged as more children die from coronavirus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Pediatricians here in the Midlands are speaking out after seeing more children die from coronavirus. The virus claimed the lives of a nine-year-old and a fifteen-year-old in Aiken County just last week. “Our hospitals are fairly full. Our intensive care units particularly here in the midlands... Read more
WHY IS IT THAT A FRIEND OF MINE ANOTHER PART OF OTHER STATES WERE REQUIRED TO VACCINE ALL CHIDREN NO MATTER HOW OLD THEY WERE TAKE THE SHOT? ARE THEY TRYING TO GET RID OF GENERATIONS TO COME. TREAT OUR CHILDREN RIGHT! RIGHT NOW!
