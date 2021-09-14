CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Richmond sports lineup: What’s trending

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 6 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Richmond sports. For more stories from the Richmond area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ohio / ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 4 Ohio State Dominates Virginia to Improve to 8-0

No. 4 Ohio State Dominates Virginia to Improve to 8-0

RICHMOND, Va. – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (8-0) dominated Virginia (4-3) in three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-18) on Saturday to wrap up the road trip. This is the Buckeyes’ sixth sweep of the season. How it Happened. Virginia captured the first two points of the match before four-straight... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Richmond / nesn.com

NASCAR Richmond Live Stream: Watch Race Online, On TV

NASCAR Richmond Live Stream: Watch Race Online, On TV

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing. The second race of the Round of 16 takes place Saturday night in Richmond, Va., at Richmond Raceway. Denny Hamlin was the big winner of the playoff opener last Sunday at Darlington, securing himself a spot in the Round of 12. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Richmond / msn.com

Pole-winning No. 5 Cup car fails pre-race inspection twice at Richmond

Pole-winning No. 5 Cup car fails pre-race inspection twice at Richmond

Kyle Larson had earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Richmond Raceway but will now have to come all the way from the rear. The Regular Season Champion’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice and will be forced to the rear during pace laps. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Richmond / richmond.com

Upon request, Spiders defense commands pivotal stretch in 31-3 win over Lehigh

Upon request, Spiders defense commands pivotal stretch in 31-3 win over Lehigh

Challenged by its coach and a team captain, the University of Richmond defense went carpe diem on Lehigh on Saturday. Spiders defenders commanded the afternoon’s pivotal stretch before 6,003 at Robins Stadium, where UR won 31-3. The No. 25 Spiders (2-0) during a 14-minute stretch of the second quarter turned... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
242
Followers
492
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy