Richmond sports lineup: What’s trending

No. 4 Ohio State Dominates Virginia to Improve to 8-0 RICHMOND, Va. – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (8-0) dominated Virginia (4-3) in three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-18) on Saturday to wrap up the road trip. This is the Buckeyes’ sixth sweep of the season. How it Happened. Virginia captured the first two points of the match before four-straight... Read more

NASCAR Richmond Live Stream: Watch Race Online, On TV The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing. The second race of the Round of 16 takes place Saturday night in Richmond, Va., at Richmond Raceway. Denny Hamlin was the big winner of the playoff opener last Sunday at Darlington, securing himself a spot in the Round of 12. Read more

Pole-winning No. 5 Cup car fails pre-race inspection twice at Richmond Kyle Larson had earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Richmond Raceway but will now have to come all the way from the rear. The Regular Season Champion’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice and will be forced to the rear during pace laps. Read more

