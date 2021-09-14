Trending sports headlines in Spokane
Gonzaga coach Few smelled of alcohol prior to DUI arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few's breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking, according to newly released documents. “Mark... Read more
he should have been locked up we all know it. nothing different for him.
Does everyone think he is a saint. I'm saying it's probably not the first time. Just the first time he was caught
TV Take: Broadcast team offers mixed bag during Washington State’s blowout win over Portland State, 44-24
The first Saturday of the season was about as bad as it gets for Washington State’s football team, blowing a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in a late-night loss at home to Utah State. The second one was much better, as the Cougars did what was expected and handled Big Sky Conference... Read more
Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors
CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors. Read more
Prep roundup: Dawson Tobeck scores on run, interception return to help Lakeside down Rogers 62-0
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lakeside 62, Rogers 0: Dawson Tobeck scored on a 28-yard pass and returned an interception 45 yards for a score and the Eagles (2-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Tobeck finished with five catches for 98 yards. Kole Hunsaker went 12 of 20 for 254 yards and two TD passes while Fadhiro Patterson scored on a 27-yard run and a 62-yard kick return. Read more