Trending sports headlines in Spokane

Gonzaga coach Few smelled of alcohol prior to DUI arrest SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few's breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking, according to newly released documents. “Mark... Read more

TV Take: Broadcast team offers mixed bag during Washington State’s blowout win over Portland State, 44-24 The first Saturday of the season was about as bad as it gets for Washington State’s football team, blowing a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in a late-night loss at home to Utah State. The second one was much better, as the Cougars did what was expected and handled Big Sky Conference... Read more

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors. Read more

