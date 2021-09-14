CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Trending sports headlines in Spokane

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 6 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Spokane sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Spokane / kiro7.com

Gonzaga coach Few smelled of alcohol prior to DUI arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few's breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking, according to newly released documents. “Mark... Read more

Comments
avatar

he should have been locked up we all know it. nothing different for him.

1 like

avatar

Does everyone think he is a saint. I'm saying it's probably not the first time. Just the first time he was caught

1 like

Washington / spokesman.com

TV Take: Broadcast team offers mixed bag during Washington State’s blowout win over Portland State, 44-24

The first Saturday of the season was about as bad as it gets for Washington State’s football team, blowing a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in a late-night loss at home to Utah State. The second one was much better, as the Cougars did what was expected and handled Big Sky Conference... Read more

Milwaukee / fox28spokane.com

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for no-hitter in Milwaukee’s 3-0 win over Cleveland; record 9th of year in majors. Read more

Eastern Washington / spokesman.com

Prep roundup: Dawson Tobeck scores on run, interception return to help Lakeside down Rogers 62-0

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lakeside 62, Rogers 0: Dawson Tobeck scored on a 28-yard pass and returned an interception 45 yards for a score and the Eagles (2-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Tobeck finished with five catches for 98 yards. Kole Hunsaker went 12 of 20 for 254 yards and two TD passes while Fadhiro Patterson scored on a 27-yard run and a 62-yard kick return. Read more

