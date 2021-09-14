CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

The lineup: Sports news in West Palm Beach

 6 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the West Palm Beach area.

West Palm Beach / aicyellowjackets.com

Women's volleyball splits final day in Florida

Women's volleyball splits final day in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – The American International College women's volleyball team rounded out the Hyatt Place Bash at the Beach on Saturday, September 11. The Yellow Jackets knocked off Emmanuel College 3-1 before falling to #18 Hillsdale College. FAST FACTS:. Match 1:. Final Scores: AIC 3, Emmanuel 1. Record:... Read more

West Palm Beach / goblueridge.net

Clark, Bears Win 2 on Saturday....

Clark, Bears Win 2 on Saturday....

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - The Lenior-Rhyne University volleyball team earned a split in its opening weekend of action at the Bash at the Beach Tournament in West Palm Beach, FL. After a pair of losses to start the weekend on Friday, the Bears came back to beat Palm Beach Atlantic and Emmanuel by identical 3-2 scores on Saturday. Former Watauga High Pioneer Emma Clark, who transferred to L-R from Georgia State, had a productive weekend. Read more

West Palm Beach / pba.edu

Sailfish Basketball Stands Out for Service on 9-11 Anniversary

Sailfish Basketball Stands Out for Service on 9-11 Anniversary

Watch the University’s Tribute Video: What 9/11 Means to Me. The student-athletes, joined by a few PBA staff members, were among a group of 150 volunteers who assembled 600 preparedness kits for veterans, seniors and families impacted by natural disasters and house fires. The kits included essentials, as well as games to help prepare children for coping with such events. The preparedness fair was Saturday morning at the Greenacres Community Center. Read more

West Palm Beach / palmbeachpost.com

Does Bethune-Cookman have a star QB? Three takeaways from an 0-2 start to the season

Does Bethune-Cookman have a star QB? Three takeaways from an 0-2 start to the season

Despite a blowout loss to UCF last Saturday, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats were able to learn plenty with conference play beginning Thursday against Alabama A&M. One thing the Wildcats already knew, though, was playing at home has its perks. That's something B-CU hasn't done in nearly two years. "Our fans deserve... Read more

#Sports News
