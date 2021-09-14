CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in New Orleans

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 6 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more New Orleans sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

New Orleans / youtube.com

NBA star and New Orleans PF Zion Williamson attends high school football game

NBA star and New Orleans PF Zion Williamson attends high school football game

This weekend, Zion Williamson attended a high school football game to watch the MaxPreps National Game of the Week between No. 3 St. John Bosco and East St. Louis.

New Orleans / dillardbleudevils.com

Dillard's Athletics Department Temporarily Relocates Its Fall Sports to Jackson, Miss.

Dillard's Athletics Department Temporarily Relocates Its Fall Sports to Jackson, Miss.

New Orleans – Due to continued clean-up efforts necessary after Hurricane Ida, Dillard's athletics department announced that it is temporarily relocating its cross country and volleyball programs to Jackson, Miss. so they can keep practicing and continue their 2021 seasons. The return date for the programs will be determined in the future once the Dillard University campus is reopened. Read more

New Orleans / eminetra.com

College Gameday trashes LSU season’s prospects ahead of McNeese game: ‘I can’t watch it’ | LSU – New Orleans, Louisiana

College Gameday trashes LSU season’s prospects ahead of McNeese game: ‘I can’t watch it’ | LSU – New Orleans, Louisiana

ESPN’s College GameDay didn’t come to LSU football with a butter knife at the morning show. It’s like a machete soaked in hot sauce. Let’s just say that the show’s host wasn’t optimistic about the rest of the season before the show’s match against McNeeds at 7 pm on Saturday after LSU lost to UCLA 27-38. Read more

New Orleans / unoprivateers.com

Privateers Record 20 First Set Kills in Loss to UC-Riverside

Privateers Record 20 First Set Kills in Loss to UC-Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The New Orleans Privateers took the opening set but were unable to sustain the momentum in a 3-1 loss to the UC-Riverside Highlanders in their final match of the CBU/UCR Tournament. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Privateers came out hot with a .327 attack percentage and 20 kills... Read more

