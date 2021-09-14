Sports wrap-up: Top stories in New Orleans

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more New Orleans sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

NBA star and New Orleans PF Zion Williamson attends high school football game This weekend, Zion Williamson attended a high school football game to watch the MaxPreps National Game of the Week between No. 3 St. John Bosco and East St. Louis. Subscribe to the MaxPreps Channel HERE: http://t.maxpreps.com/2hXSt37 Watch Entertaining Highlights on MaxPreps HERE: http://t.maxpreps.com/1w08iEq Follow MaxPreps on Twitter HERE: http://t.maxpreps.com/2c3Q2c8 Like MaxPreps on Facebook HERE: http://t.maxpreps.com/2hXU091 Follow MaxPreps on Instagram HERE: http://t.maxpreps.com/2hXMye6 Get the MaxPreps app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://t.maxpreps.com/1KQHiFj Read more

LOCAL PICK

Dillard's Athletics Department Temporarily Relocates Its Fall Sports to Jackson, Miss. New Orleans – Due to continued clean-up efforts necessary after Hurricane Ida, Dillard's athletics department announced that it is temporarily relocating its cross country and volleyball programs to Jackson, Miss. so they can keep practicing and continue their 2021 seasons. The return date for the programs will be determined in the future once the Dillard University campus is reopened. Read more

LATEST NEWS

College Gameday trashes LSU season’s prospects ahead of McNeese game: ‘I can’t watch it’ | LSU – New Orleans, Louisiana ESPN’s College GameDay didn’t come to LSU football with a butter knife at the morning show. It’s like a machete soaked in hot sauce. Let’s just say that the show’s host wasn’t optimistic about the rest of the season before the show’s match against McNeeds at 7 pm on Saturday after LSU lost to UCLA 27-38. Read more

TRENDING NOW