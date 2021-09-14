Your Stockton lifestyle news

(STOCKTON, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Stockton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Craft beers come to Stockton Saturday to kick-off Beer Week Craft beer lovers can enjoy local fare alongside brews from across the West coast starting this weekend as Stockton kicks off its annual Beer Week. The 10-day event begins Saturday with Stockton Brew Fest at Weber Point Events Center, which will feature more than 40 craft beers, as well as local food trucks, live music and art exhibits. Read more

Delta College to mandate COVID-19 vaccine STOCKTON – Determined to do its part to end the pandemic, San Joaquin Delta College will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees. Students must be fully vaccinated in order to register for any Spring Semester classes that meet in person. This approach allows students who have not yet begun the vaccination process time to become fully vaccinated before signing up for classes. Read more

California lawmakers vote to speed up process for terminally ill to end their lives California lawmakers on Friday approved legislation to make it easier for terminally ill patients to end their own lives by speeding up and simplifying the state process for those close to death to get prescriptions for lethal doses of drugs. The action comes five years after a California law allowed... Read more

