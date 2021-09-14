CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Santa Ana

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 6 days ago

(SANTA ANA, CA) Life in Santa Ana has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Santa Ana / loopnews.com

CDC finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID

CDC finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID

In this Thursday, August 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, California. New studies released on Friday, September 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Southern California / championnewspapers.com

September gardening and soil stewardship

September gardening and soil stewardship

The extended growing season of a mild southern California winter means September is the month for soil, salad, sweet peas, and Santa Ana winds. Here’s a basic primer on what’s beneath our feet in the garden. Soil is composed of four parts: mineral, air, water, and organic matter. An idealized... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Santa Ana / ocregister.com

Santa Ana Unified starts COVID-19 testing on campus

Santa Ana Unified starts COVID-19 testing on campus

Some kids giggled. A few fidgeted nervously. But it took only a few seconds Friday for the insides of their cheeks to be swabbed during the first of many COVID-19 tests Santa Ana students will get this school year. After going through the entire process – a few questions and... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Orange County / abc7.com

Child under 5 dies from complications related to COVID-19 in Orange County, health officials say

Child under 5 dies from complications related to COVID-19 in Orange County, health officials say

Health officials in Orange County on Friday confirmed its first COVID-related pediatric death in a child under 5 years old. Read more

Comments
avatar

Of course because they want to mandate the vaccine 💉 they only say what they want us to believe. What about all the people dying or being hospitalized because of the vaccine?????

17 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

when they say related means he died of something else. They don't want to get caught in a lie by saying he died of it ,so they say related to scare all the sheep out there.

14 likes 1 reply

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
334
Followers
475
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy