Trending sports headlines in Grand Rapids

Firebirds Take Down No. 3 Calvin on the Road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a defensive stalemate, the Carthage men's soccer team were the ones to break through with a goal, as they defeated No. 3 Calvin 1-0 on Saturday evening at Zuidema Field. Early in the match, the Firebirds (3-1-1) saw an opportunity to take a lead as... Read more
GR Christian edges past East GR 13-11
In a big defensive battle, Grand Rapids Christian narrowly defeated rival East Grand Rapids 13-11. Although I wasn’t able to stick around for very long, this game had an electric environment in a beautiful stadium. Let’s take a look at how this game played out. The atmosphere was set- a... Read more
Calvin Men's Soccer Clipped by Carthage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin suffered its first defeat of the 2021 fall season, falling to the visiting Firebirds of Carthage College Saturday night at Zuidema Field. Carthage (3-1-1) scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute of play, converting a one-two combination play in the box that broke a scoreless deadlock. Read more
GRCC cross country teams both in top five nationally in first coaches poll of the season
Sept. 12, 2021, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College cross country teams are among the very best in the nation, with both the men’s and women’s teams ranked in the top five in the first U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll of the season. Read more
