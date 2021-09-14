CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Trending sports headlines in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Grand Rapids sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Grand Rapids / carthage.edu

Firebirds Take Down No. 3 Calvin on the Road

Firebirds Take Down No. 3 Calvin on the Road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a defensive stalemate, the Carthage men's soccer team were the ones to break through with a goal, as they defeated No. 3 Calvin 1-0 on Saturday evening at Zuidema Field. Early in the match, the Firebirds (3-1-1) saw an opportunity to take a lead as... Read more

Grand Rapids / prepredzone.com

GR Christian edges past East GR 13-11

GR Christian edges past East GR 13-11

In a big defensive battle, Grand Rapids Christian narrowly defeated rival East Grand Rapids 13-11. Although I wasn’t able to stick around for very long, this game had an electric environment in a beautiful stadium. Let’s take a look at how this game played out. The atmosphere was set- a... Read more

Grand Rapids / calvinknights.com

Calvin Men's Soccer Clipped by Carthage

Calvin Men's Soccer Clipped by Carthage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin suffered its first defeat of the 2021 fall season, falling to the visiting Firebirds of Carthage College Saturday night at Zuidema Field. Carthage (3-1-1) scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute of play, converting a one-two combination play in the box that broke a scoreless deadlock. Read more

Grand Rapids / grcc.edu

GRCC cross country teams both in top five nationally in first coaches poll of the season

GRCC cross country teams both in top five nationally in first coaches poll of the season

Sept. 12, 2021, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College cross country teams are among the very best in the nation, with both the men’s and women’s teams ranked in the top five in the first U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll of the season. Read more

