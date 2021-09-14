Troye Sivan Made the Met Gala Theme Look Easy in a Sexy Figure-Hugging Tank Dress
Celebrity interpretations of the Met Gala's 2021 "In America" theme ranged from gothic glam to elaborate and colorful on Monday night, but Troye Sivan's take is 100-percent New York City chic — with a sexy twist. Designed by Joseph Altuzarra for soon-to-be-launched "genderful" brand Altu, Troye's black knit dress featured sleek side cutouts and a plunging neckline that perfectly showed off his collarbones. In speaking with Vogue's red carpet host Keke Palmer, Troye said his inspiration for the look came from his vision of America, which stems strongly from NYC street style, minimalist designs, and classic black-and-white color schemes.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0