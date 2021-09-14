Trending lifestyle headlines in Baton Rouge
Louisiana businesses mull new federal vaccine mandate: 'The devil will be in the details'
Louisiana businesses are processing the sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates issued by President Joe Biden, which order employers with more than 100 workers to require immunizations or weekly testing. "At this time, there is more we don’t know, than what we do know," said Erin Kilgore, an attorney who specializes... Read more
Please trumpturd Republicans, do not wear a mask. The rest of us are ready to be done with you. Hasten your journey. Ivermectin is delicious and very effective. So is visiting Covid patients at hospitals. Do us all that favor. Practice your “freedom” even to your end. 😂😂😂
People are quitting their jobs because of the mandates. Unemployment rate increasing. Guess he thinks he is a dictator!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 but he is really an Alzheimer's/Dementia patient!!!!
Victims of 18 wheeler wreck looking for lost dog
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A family that was involved in the wreck involving an 18 wheeler on Friday are looking for their lost dog that was in the backseat at the time of the accident. The owner says when the 18 wheeler made impact, they rolled over and the... Read more
Prayers that this precious dog comes back and may God watch over him and protect him .🙏🙏🙏🙏✌✌✌✌
Crowded stadiums, pandemic create combustible mix this fall
BATON ROUGE, La. - Health experts say this fall's crowded college and professional football stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 to spread among unvaccinated fans. Many football stadiums aren't requiring fans to wear masks or be vaccinated. The risk of catching or passing along a virus that has infected... Read more
Covid Hospitalizations in Louisiana & Vaccine Questions
We spoke with Dr. Ralph Dauterive, VP of Medical Affairs at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana about the current situation with cases, hospitalizations, and patients on vents at the end of August 2021. Dr. Dauterive is, also, an Ob/Gyn specialist and discussed the Covid vaccine and public concerns around pregnancy & fertility issues in women plus answers more of the top questions concerning the delta variant, vaccine, and more. Read more