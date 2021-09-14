Trending lifestyle headlines in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Louisiana businesses mull new federal vaccine mandate: 'The devil will be in the details' Louisiana businesses are processing the sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates issued by President Joe Biden, which order employers with more than 100 workers to require immunizations or weekly testing. "At this time, there is more we don’t know, than what we do know," said Erin Kilgore, an attorney who specializes... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Victims of 18 wheeler wreck looking for lost dog BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A family that was involved in the wreck involving an 18 wheeler on Friday are looking for their lost dog that was in the backseat at the time of the accident. The owner says when the 18 wheeler made impact, they rolled over and the... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Crowded stadiums, pandemic create combustible mix this fall BATON ROUGE, La. - Health experts say this fall's crowded college and professional football stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 to spread among unvaccinated fans. Many football stadiums aren't requiring fans to wear masks or be vaccinated. The risk of catching or passing along a virus that has infected... Read more

LATEST NEWS