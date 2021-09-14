Trending lifestyle headlines in Baton Rouge

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 6 days ago

Louisiana / theadvocate.com

Louisiana businesses mull new federal vaccine mandate: 'The devil will be in the details'

Louisiana businesses are processing the sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates issued by President Joe Biden, which order employers with more than 100 workers to require immunizations or weekly testing. "At this time, there is more we don’t know, than what we do know," said Erin Kilgore, an attorney who specializes... Read more

avatar

Please trumpturd Republicans, do not wear a mask. The rest of us are ready to be done with you. Hasten your journey. Ivermectin is delicious and very effective. So is visiting Covid patients at hospitals. Do us all that favor. Practice your “freedom” even to your end. 😂😂😂

avatar

People are quitting their jobs because of the mandates. Unemployment rate increasing. Guess he thinks he is a dictator!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 but he is really an Alzheimer's/Dementia patient!!!!

Baton Rouge / brproud.com

Victims of 18 wheeler wreck looking for lost dog

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A family that was involved in the wreck involving an 18 wheeler on Friday are looking for their lost dog that was in the backseat at the time of the accident. The owner says when the 18 wheeler made impact, they rolled over and the... Read more

avatar

Prayers that this precious dog comes back and may God watch over him and protect him .🙏🙏🙏🙏✌✌✌✌

Baton Rouge / ktbs.com

Crowded stadiums, pandemic create combustible mix this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. - Health experts say this fall's crowded college and professional football stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 to spread among unvaccinated fans. Many football stadiums aren't requiring fans to wear masks or be vaccinated. The risk of catching or passing along a virus that has infected... Read more

Louisiana / youtube.com

Covid Hospitalizations in Louisiana & Vaccine Questions

We spoke with Dr. Ralph Dauterive, VP of Medical Affairs at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana about the current situation with cases, hospitalizations, and patients on vents at the end of August 2021. Dr. Dauterive is, also, an Ob/Gyn specialist and discussed the Covid vaccine and public concerns around pregnancy & fertility issues in women plus answers more of the top questions concerning the delta variant, vaccine, and more. Read more

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

