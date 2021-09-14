Trending local sports in Birmingham

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Birmingham area.

Looking back at the legacy of Alabama’s ‘other’ historic game with USC, 50 years later If it wasn’t the “game that changed college football,” it was definitely the one that changed Alabama football. Fifty years ago, on Sept. 10, 1971, Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide traveled to the West Coast to meet heavily favored Southern Cal at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game came a year after a fully integrated USC team had routed all-white Alabama 42-21 at Legion Field in Birmingham, sending the Crimson Tide to a disappointing 6-5-1 finish. Read more

UAB Volleyball Drops 3-1 Decision to Colorado State FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The UAB volleyball team finished the Ram Volleyball Classic with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17) setback against host Colorado State on Saturday afternoon. The Blazers fall to 3-4 on the season. Fernanda Maida tallied a match-high 21 kills, hit .474 and along with seven digs.... Read more

Tulane routs Morgan State behind 52 first-half points BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Morgan State provided about as much resistance as Tulane expected — little to none at all. Quarterback Michael Pratt did not play a full half, Country Day product Justin Ibieta produced the first three touchdowns of his career and the Green Wave crushed the Bears 69-20 on Saturday at Legion Field, its temporary home away from home due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Read more

