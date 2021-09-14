Bottega Veneta New Rubber Ankle Boots Arrive Just in Time for Fall
Perhaps as a successor to the brand’s widely popular Puddle boots, Bottega Veneta has unveiled a new pair of rubber ankle boots titled Stride. The Stride boots channel the Puddle boots but differ by a number of characteristics. Most notably they feature a shiny rubber body, a rugged rubber outsole and rubber bootstraps. The only other materials utilized for the silhouette are cotton and leather. The inner lining is composed of cotton while the insole features soft leather, which provides an elevated touch for the all-weather booties. Stride comes in five color options, which include sea salt, travertine, bottle green, blaster and black.hypebeast.com
