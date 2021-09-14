Bottega Veneta New Rubber Ankle Boots Arrive Just in Time for Fall

After two days of sweltering temperatures, it's official: we're ready for autumn. Bring on the return of socks and coats, jumpers and scarves. Oh, and boots, which are the surest sign that the seasons are changing. This September, as some of us are heading into the office for the first time in 18 months and others are contemplating the grown-up equivalent of a 'back-to-school' wardrobe, a reliable pair of boots is going to be your best friend. And whether you prefer something heeled or thick-soled, there are plenty of options in the ankle boot department, the easiest style to wear by far.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO