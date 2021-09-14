CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City sports digest: Top stories today

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 6 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Salt Lake City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Salt Lake City sports. For more stories from the Salt Lake City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

dailyutahan.com

How a pandemic may have helped spark the BYU-Utah football rivalry

How a pandemic may have helped spark the BYU-Utah football rivalry

SALT LAKE CITY – Saturday will be the first football game between BYU and Utah since the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the rivalry last year. While one pandemic put the big game on hold, another pandemic may have fueled the tradition. Here is how. Revisiting the canceled 1918 season in Utah. Read more

projectspursnetwork.com

San Antonio FC Blanks Real Monarchs SLC To Continue Road Trip

San Antonio FC Blanks Real Monarchs SLC To Continue Road Trip

SALT LAKE CITY — San Antonio FC continued their four-game road trip in Salt Lake City on Saturday night and earned a 1-0 victory over Real Monarchs SLC at Zions Bank Stadium. The victory saw SAFC rebound from a midweek loss to the Austin Bold. San Antonio has won three... Read more

ksl.com

Utes drop out of AP Top 25, BYU moves in at No. 23 following rivalry win

Utes drop out of AP Top 25, BYU moves in at No. 23 following rivalry win

BYU players celebrate and Utah players look for the exit as they fall to the Cougars in an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — The season is still young, but one game had a big impact on two local teams in this week's college football rankings. Read more

townlift.com

PCHS Football wanted their win of 46 – 6

PCHS Football wanted their win of 46 – 6

MURRAY, Utah. — Building up their season record to 2 – 3, the Park City High School (PCHS) Miners varsity football team beat Murray High in Salt Lake City 46 – 6 on Friday night. In the first quarter, PC ran in a TD starting the game off at 6 – 0 after the extra […] Read more

