Memphis, TN

Memphis sports digest: Top stories today

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Memphis area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Memphis / nfldraftdiamonds.com

16-year old high school vaccinated football player Azorean Tatum from Memphis dies from COVID-19

Azorean Tatum had a bright future. The 16 year old high school football player from Memphis, Tennessee was vaccinated, but died from the COVID-19 virus. Tatum played football at Westwood High School, and was healthy. He did suffer from Asthma, but contracted the virus through the school. His mother Quintina... Read more

Comments
avatar

Too many people focusing on the politics instead of the very real loss of life vaccinated or not. This is another life gone too soon.

117 likes 3 dislikes 12 replies

avatar

Didn't SlowJoe and Fauci say the experimental gene therapy injection, aka vaccine worked? So much for the false hype!

63 likes 8 dislikes 33 replies

Memphis / youtube.com

Saxophonist Kirk Whalum Performs National Anthem at FedExForum | Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. GRAMMY Award winning jazz saxophonist, songwriter and Memphis native, Kirk Whalum, performs The Star Spangled Banner national anthem at a Memphis Grizzlies home game against the Sacramento Kings in FedExForum on December 21, 2019. Whalum's musical accomplishments have brought him a total of 12 GRAMMY nominations, winning his first award in 2011 for Best Gospel Song, and touring for more than seven years with the legendary Whitney Houston. • • • ▶️ Subscribe to Memphis Grizzlies on YouTube!: http://bit.ly/subscribe2memgrizz 📲 Get the Memphis Grizzlies app: https://bit.ly/MemGrizzApp 🎟️ Explore season ticket options, benefits: https://on.nba.com/3a3l95l 🏀 Discover breaking news and latest team updates at: http://grizzlies.com/news ~Connect with Us~ 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐌: http://bit.ly/GrizzInsta 𝐓𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑: http://bit.ly/GrizzTweets 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊: http://bit.ly/GrizzFB 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐓: https://bit.ly/3Cdpf9g Official YouTube channel of the NBA Memphis Grizzlies. For more content and video features, visit Grizzlies.com. For more Memphis Grizzlies analysis plus mid-south sports and community news, follow Grind City Media on YouTube at: http://bit.ly/subscribe2gcm Read more

Memphis / tri-statedefender.com

The ‘Classic’ and the embrace of the God-factor

The God-factor is inextricably interwoven into the Southern Heritage Classic, with fresh reminders served up during the 32nd edition of the cultural-celebration weekend in Memphis. Amid the special buzz at Friday’s Classic Coaches Luncheon at the Renasant Convention Center, the two personalities mostly responsible for generating that enhanced energy gave... Read more

Memphis / dailyherald.com

Fans celebrate revived Classic with big-name pro coaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Fans at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium had much to celebrate Saturday night at the first Southern Heritage Classic in two years. It's always a party at the HBCU showcase. The two-year gap between games made fans anxious while the matchup of Tennessee State's Eddie George and Deion Sanders of Jackson State had them saying why not us. Read more

Comments / 0

 

