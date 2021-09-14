Memphis sports digest: Top stories today

(MEMPHIS, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Memphis area.

16-year old high school vaccinated football player Azorean Tatum from Memphis dies from COVID-19 Azorean Tatum had a bright future. The 16 year old high school football player from Memphis, Tennessee was vaccinated, but died from the COVID-19 virus. Tatum played football at Westwood High School, and was healthy. He did suffer from Asthma, but contracted the virus through the school. His mother Quintina... Read more

Saxophonist Kirk Whalum Performs National Anthem at FedExForum | Memphis Grizzlies The Memphis Grizzlies pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. GRAMMY Award winning jazz saxophonist, songwriter and Memphis native, Kirk Whalum, performs The Star Spangled Banner national anthem at a Memphis Grizzlies home game against the Sacramento Kings in FedExForum on December 21, 2019. Whalum's musical accomplishments have brought him a total of 12 GRAMMY nominations, winning his first award in 2011 for Best Gospel Song, and touring for more than seven years with the legendary Whitney Houston.

The ‘Classic’ and the embrace of the God-factor The God-factor is inextricably interwoven into the Southern Heritage Classic, with fresh reminders served up during the 32nd edition of the cultural-celebration weekend in Memphis. Amid the special buzz at Friday’s Classic Coaches Luncheon at the Renasant Convention Center, the two personalities mostly responsible for generating that enhanced energy gave... Read more

