The lineup: Sports news in Honolulu

Rainbow Wahine volleyball takes first match against USC in four sets HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team got back on track Friday night, taking out USC in their first of two matches this weekend. Hawaii breaks a three-game losing streak with a 25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Trojans at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

USC Women's Volleyball Bounces Back to Take Down Hawai'i in Second Meeting HONOLULU – The USC women's volleyball team (4-4) defeated Hawai'i (3-5) in four sets (21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23) at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday, Sept. 11. With the win, the Women of Troy earned a split with the Wahine after dropping a four-setter the night before. KEY... Read more

University of Hawaii can’t overcome slow start in loss to Oregon State – Honolulu, Hawaii Oregon State University scored on the first four possessions and never beat Hawaii 45-27 tonight at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. Beaver (1-1) has used a balanced attack to beat Arizona and Beaver in Hawaii (1-2) for the third consecutive Pac-12 match since the start of the 2019 season. I lost to my opponent. Read more

