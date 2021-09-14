CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

The lineup: Sports news in Honolulu

Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 6 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Honolulu sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Honolulu / hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Wahine volleyball takes first match against USC in four sets

Rainbow Wahine volleyball takes first match against USC in four sets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team got back on track Friday night, taking out USC in their first of two matches this weekend. Hawaii breaks a three-game losing streak with a 25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Trojans at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Honolulu / usctrojans.com

USC Women's Volleyball Bounces Back to Take Down Hawai'i in Second Meeting

USC Women's Volleyball Bounces Back to Take Down Hawai'i in Second Meeting

HONOLULU – The USC women's volleyball team (4-4) defeated Hawai'i (3-5) in four sets (21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23) at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday, Sept. 11. With the win, the Women of Troy earned a split with the Wahine after dropping a four-setter the night before. KEY... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hawaii / eminetra.com

University of Hawaii can’t overcome slow start in loss to Oregon State – Honolulu, Hawaii

University of Hawaii can’t overcome slow start in loss to Oregon State – Honolulu, Hawaii

Oregon State University scored on the first four possessions and never beat Hawaii 45-27 tonight at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. Beaver (1-1) has used a balanced attack to beat Arizona and Beaver in Hawaii (1-2) for the third consecutive Pac-12 match since the start of the 2019 season. I lost to my opponent. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Honolulu / hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Bows football falls to Oregon State on the road, 45-27

‘Bows football falls to Oregon State on the road, 45-27

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a strong second half push from the Rainbow Warriors football team, Oregon State would get the better of the ‘Bows handing UH their second loss of the season. The Beavs started the game with the ball on their own 35, making quick work of the UH... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
323
Followers
487
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy