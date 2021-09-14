The lineup: Sports news in Honolulu
Rainbow Wahine volleyball takes first match against USC in four sets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team got back on track Friday night, taking out USC in their first of two matches this weekend. Hawaii breaks a three-game losing streak with a 25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Trojans at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more
USC Women's Volleyball Bounces Back to Take Down Hawai'i in Second Meeting
HONOLULU – The USC women's volleyball team (4-4) defeated Hawai'i (3-5) in four sets (21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23) at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday, Sept. 11. With the win, the Women of Troy earned a split with the Wahine after dropping a four-setter the night before. KEY... Read more
‘Bows football falls to Oregon State on the road, 45-27
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a strong second half push from the Rainbow Warriors football team, Oregon State would get the better of the ‘Bows handing UH their second loss of the season. The Beavs started the game with the ball on their own 35, making quick work of the UH... Read more
