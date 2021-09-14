What's hot: Top lifestyle news in El Paso
3 New Mexico Ghost Towns You Can Explore Only 2 Hours Away
Summer's almost over and it's time for you to enjoy the last bits of the summer heat with your friends or family. If you want to get out of the house this Saturday or Sunday, or any day you're free, we have some suggestions of nearby ghost towns you can explore. These historic spots are the perfect mix of creepy and cool that will keep you and your kids entertained. Read more
Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant to Open in Central El Paso
The Central El Paso dining scene is about to get scarier — but in a good way. The owners of Monteleone's Ristorante are preparing to open a new restaurant called Monteleone’s Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant. Yes, they say it’s really haunted. No, it's not an actual motel. Monteleone’s Haunted Motel... Read more
This restaurant came out on Tv..they talked about how haunted it is. and people that worked there before.. talking about the experiences they had while working there..I've heard the food is pretty good
Lucy's Restaurant in West El Paso to be featured on 'The Texas Bucket List'
Longtime El Paso staple Lucy's Restaurant will be featured on "The Texas Bucket List." Show host Shane McAuliffe discovered why El Pasoans swear by the restaurant's machaca and Tacos Antonia. The episode on the restaurant, which has thrived since the 1970s, will air this weekend from 12 to 12:30 a.m.... Read more
Local and federal health experts discuss continued need for vaccination
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vaccines continue to be top of mind to fight COVID-19 and its variants, as well as others like the flu. The Biden Administration announced a new six-prong approach to combat COVID-19. The recently revealed path out of the pandemic will seek to keep schools open safely, increase testing, require masking and vaccinated the unvaccinated. Read more