El Paso, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in El Paso, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New Mexico / krod.com

3 New Mexico Ghost Towns You Can Explore Only 2 Hours Away

3 New Mexico Ghost Towns You Can Explore Only 2 Hours Away

Summer's almost over and it's time for you to enjoy the last bits of the summer heat with your friends or family. If you want to get out of the house this Saturday or Sunday, or any day you're free, we have some suggestions of nearby ghost towns you can explore. These historic spots are the perfect mix of creepy and cool that will keep you and your kids entertained. Read more

El Paso / kisselpaso.com

Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant to Open in Central El Paso

Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant to Open in Central El Paso

The Central El Paso dining scene is about to get scarier — but in a good way. The owners of Monteleone's Ristorante are preparing to open a new restaurant called Monteleone’s Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant. Yes, they say it’s really haunted. No, it's not an actual motel. Monteleone’s Haunted Motel... Read more

This restaurant came out on Tv..they talked about how haunted it is. and people that worked there before.. talking about the experiences they had while working there..I've heard the food is pretty good

Texas / elpasotimes.com

Lucy's Restaurant in West El Paso to be featured on 'The Texas Bucket List'

Lucy's Restaurant in West El Paso to be featured on 'The Texas Bucket List'

Longtime El Paso staple Lucy's Restaurant will be featured on "The Texas Bucket List." Show host Shane McAuliffe discovered why El Pasoans swear by the restaurant's machaca and Tacos Antonia. The episode on the restaurant, which has thrived since the 1970s, will air this weekend from 12 to 12:30 a.m.... Read more

El Paso / ktsm.com

Local and federal health experts discuss continued need for vaccination

Local and federal health experts discuss continued need for vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vaccines continue to be top of mind to fight COVID-19 and its variants, as well as others like the flu. The Biden Administration announced a new six-prong approach to combat COVID-19. The recently revealed path out of the pandemic will seek to keep schools open safely, increase testing, require masking and vaccinated the unvaccinated. Read more

ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

