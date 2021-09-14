What's hot: Top lifestyle news in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in El Paso, from fashion updates to viral videos.

TRENDING NOW

3 New Mexico Ghost Towns You Can Explore Only 2 Hours Away Summer's almost over and it's time for you to enjoy the last bits of the summer heat with your friends or family. If you want to get out of the house this Saturday or Sunday, or any day you're free, we have some suggestions of nearby ghost towns you can explore. These historic spots are the perfect mix of creepy and cool that will keep you and your kids entertained. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant to Open in Central El Paso The Central El Paso dining scene is about to get scarier — but in a good way. The owners of Monteleone's Ristorante are preparing to open a new restaurant called Monteleone’s Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant. Yes, they say it’s really haunted. No, it's not an actual motel. Monteleone’s Haunted Motel... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Lucy's Restaurant in West El Paso to be featured on 'The Texas Bucket List' Longtime El Paso staple Lucy's Restaurant will be featured on "The Texas Bucket List." Show host Shane McAuliffe discovered why El Pasoans swear by the restaurant's machaca and Tacos Antonia. The episode on the restaurant, which has thrived since the 1970s, will air this weekend from 12 to 12:30 a.m.... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE