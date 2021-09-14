What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Nashville
(NASHVILLE, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
K-9/11: The heroic stories of rescue dogs and their lasting impact 20 years later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As we reflect 20 years after America was attacked on Sept. 11, FOX 17 News is honoring the four-legged heroes who worked tirelessly at Ground Zero in the days that followed. An estimated 300 dogs assisted in search and rescue efforts after the attacks, that’s according... Read more
They are very special beings. Angels with purest of hearts, affectionate and funny. These rescue dogs are heroes!!
2 likes
Every one of them are dead. Not because of old age but because of the chemicals and toxins from the destruction. Very much heroes of the unknowing variety.
Biden's COVID vaccine mandate faces legal pushback ahead
There are still many unknowns as we wait to learn the exact details of President Biden's 6-pronged plan to combat COVID, but it could affect at least 100-million people and will surely face legal pushback. Read more
These shot's are not safe. I worked for a pharmaceutical and it take longer than 3 months to do an antidote It actually takes 4 year's or longer to do an antidote. I wished everyone would stop listening to the government. That's like the paying people for the shot. That give all these people that are addicted to drugs to get free money. This is so sad. Praying for the world 🙏🌍. I will not take the shot. My husband went to get checked to see if he had , had the antibodies and yes within the past the months we have had the COVID. I waiting on mine now to see. But I already know the answer. Yes I have had it. Stop listening to the government. They are killing people.
4 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
China joe said before he took office that he didn't trust the jab!!!!! and I still don't and don't believe nothing sippy cup or heals up harris has to say
4 likes 1 dislike
Gov. Lee, TN health officials discuss ‘hospital capacity concerns’ amid COVID surge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey met with the media at a press conference Thursday afternoon. 📊 Tennessee’s Current COVID-19 hospitalizations. 📊 New COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by month. Tennessee has continued its streak of setting a new record... Read more
Isn’t he the one who chose to open sooner? Pushed for people to return to work and school? Helped spread the virus?
2 likes
Hotel Room BBQ in Nashville @The Essence of Sonia
What’s up Boot Fam? Today I’m showing y’all how to BBQ and cooking shrimp pasta in a hotel room. I hope y’all enjoy the video😘❤️ ***************************************************** To see more great videos like this one, and others: 👇🏽 👇🏽 👇🏽 👇🏽 COMMENT!!!! LIKE!!!! SHARE!! And SUBSCRIBE!!! ***************************************************** PO BOX 1025 Natalbany, La 70451 ***************************************************** Check out my fabulous YouTube Family: 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 @The Essence of Sonia @Mukbang N' Thangs @JUST BAMBI DOE @M.R. TV @Ms Suga @Vickie’s World @Whitney G. Social media outlets ********************** Facebook: Mz Louisiana Housewife Instagram: Mz_Louisiana_Housewife Cash app $MzLouisiana1979 *************************************** ***DID YOU KNOW THAT...*** 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 *Just Bambi Doe has a fitness channel? No? Well here's the link check her out... #FitGlamwtheBAM https://www.youtube.com/c/FITGLAMwthe... *Mukbang N' Thangs has a lifestyle channel? Well now you do, check her out... #MorewithDeeLavon https://www.youtube.com/user/deliplus... *Ms Suga does hula hoop classes and has merch? Who knew? Contact her on IG for details https://www.instagram.com/ms_suga__/ (Hula Hoop) Ms Suga's Merch https://ms-sugas-sweet-spot.creator-s... *Vickie's World is the Goli Gummy plug? I did, go check her out https://goli.com/?discount_code=vicki... #MzLouisianaHouswife #CrawfishQueen #It’sMe&MyBabies #Slaytember #30daysofslay Read more