What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Nashville

K-9/11: The heroic stories of rescue dogs and their lasting impact 20 years later NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As we reflect 20 years after America was attacked on Sept. 11, FOX 17 News is honoring the four-legged heroes who worked tirelessly at Ground Zero in the days that followed. An estimated 300 dogs assisted in search and rescue efforts after the attacks, that’s according... Read more

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate faces legal pushback ahead There are still many unknowns as we wait to learn the exact details of President Biden's 6-pronged plan to combat COVID, but it could affect at least 100-million people and will surely face legal pushback. Read more

Gov. Lee, TN health officials discuss ‘hospital capacity concerns’ amid COVID surge NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey met with the media at a press conference Thursday afternoon. 📊 Tennessee’s Current COVID-19 hospitalizations. 📊 New COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by month. Tennessee has continued its streak of setting a new record... Read more

