Nashville, TN

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Nashville

Nashville Times
 6 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Nashville / fox17.com

K-9/11: The heroic stories of rescue dogs and their lasting impact 20 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As we reflect 20 years after America was attacked on Sept. 11, FOX 17 News is honoring the four-legged heroes who worked tirelessly at Ground Zero in the days that followed. An estimated 300 dogs assisted in search and rescue efforts after the attacks, that’s according... Read more

avatar

They are very special beings. Angels with purest of hearts, affectionate and funny. These rescue dogs are heroes!!

2 likes

avatar

Every one of them are dead. Not because of old age but because of the chemicals and toxins from the destruction. Very much heroes of the unknowing variety.

Nashville / newschannel5.com

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate faces legal pushback ahead

There are still many unknowns as we wait to learn the exact details of President Biden's 6-pronged plan to combat COVID, but it could affect at least 100-million people and will surely face legal pushback. Read more

avatar

These shot's are not safe. I worked for a pharmaceutical and it take longer than 3 months to do an antidote It actually takes 4 year's or longer to do an antidote. I wished everyone would stop listening to the government. That's like the paying people for the shot. That give all these people that are addicted to drugs to get free money. This is so sad. Praying for the world 🙏🌍. I will not take the shot. My husband went to get checked to see if he had , had the antibodies and yes within the past the months we have had the COVID. I waiting on mine now to see. But I already know the answer. Yes I have had it. Stop listening to the government. They are killing people.

4 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

China joe said before he took office that he didn't trust the jab!!!!! and I still don't and don't believe nothing sippy cup or heals up harris has to say

4 likes 1 dislike

Nashville / wkrn.com

Gov. Lee, TN health officials discuss ‘hospital capacity concerns’ amid COVID surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey met with the media at a press conference Thursday afternoon. 📊 Tennessee’s Current COVID-19 hospitalizations. 📊 New COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by month. Tennessee has continued its streak of setting a new record... Read more

avatar

Isn’t he the one who chose to open sooner? Pushed for people to return to work and school? Helped spread the virus?

2 likes

Nashville / youtube.com

Hotel Room BBQ in Nashville @The Essence of Sonia

What's up Boot Fam? Today I'm showing y'all how to BBQ and cooking shrimp pasta in a hotel room.

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville, TN
