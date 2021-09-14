Trending lifestyle headlines in Wichita
Attorney, KS Congressional delegation respond to executive order on vaccinations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden faced the nation Thursday in a sweeping effort to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations by executive order. The White House said the labor department is developing a rule that businesses with more than 100 employees must require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing. The executive order also requires a COVID-19 vaccine for federal executive branch workers and employees within Medicare and Medicaid certified facilities. Read more
Former Kansas representative indicted for COVID-19 fraud
A former Kansas state representative has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he defrauded federal, state and local governments of nearly $500,000 of COVID-19 relief funds. Read more
Is the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate constitutional? Local Attorney weighs in
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Vaccinating millions of Americans. President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine mandate would make two-thirds of the American workforce vaccinated. Businesses with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccines or testing once a week. Workers in healthcare and education that receive federal funds must be vaccinated. As well as all federal employees and contractors. Read more
Wichita hospital reports dramatic increase in pediatric COVID-19 patients
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to increase in Sedgwick County, putting the hospital status as “critical.” The concern isn’t just with adults. Ascension Via Christi doctors say they’re seeing a dramatic increase in its pediatric units with children hospitalized with the virus. In the last two months,... Read more
