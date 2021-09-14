Trending lifestyle headlines in Wichita

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

 6 days ago

(WICHITA, KS)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wichita area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wichita / kwch.com

Attorney, KS Congressional delegation respond to executive order on vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden faced the nation Thursday in a sweeping effort to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations by executive order. The White House said the labor department is developing a rule that businesses with more than 100 employees must require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing. The executive order also requires a COVID-19 vaccine for federal executive branch workers and employees within Medicare and Medicaid certified facilities. Read more

Comments
avatar

know one is worried about slow Joe. Joe needs to push is Life alert saying I have falling and I can't get up. you all day covd is up then you say the St fair is here . you must get paid well to show your ignorance

2 likes 21 replies

avatar

It needs to be mandated because evidently some people are not smart enough to understand that to help stop this we need to vaccinate and mask up.

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

Kansas / kshb.com

Former Kansas representative indicted for COVID-19 fraud

A former Kansas state representative has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he defrauded federal, state and local governments of nearly $500,000 of COVID-19 relief funds. Read more

Wichita / ksn.com

Is the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate constitutional? Local Attorney weighs in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Vaccinating millions of Americans. President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine mandate would make two-thirds of the American workforce vaccinated. Businesses with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccines or testing once a week. Workers in healthcare and education that receive federal funds must be vaccinated. As well as all federal employees and contractors. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm not an attorney but I have a two eyes and a brain in my head so let me take a shot and see if I can answer this question correctly-

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

Well he didn't say much of anything. basically talking out both side of his mouth.

3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Wichita / kwch.com

Wichita hospital reports dramatic increase in pediatric COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to increase in Sedgwick County, putting the hospital status as “critical.” The concern isn’t just with adults. Ascension Via Christi doctors say they’re seeing a dramatic increase in its pediatric units with children hospitalized with the virus. In the last two months,... Read more

Comments
avatar

I appears nothing we do will stop COVID. I have personally known of 20-30 people who have had COVID and didn’t have a problem with it. One person I know did die who was overweight and drank a lot at 60 plus years of age. Health questionable at best. While I do wish that no one died over this possible bio attack from China, it is now in the wild and we are all going to have to deal with it. My approach is exercise, dieting, and supplements. You take the jab if you want to. I have no fear of COVID.

4 likes 1 dislike

avatar

Oh no the Flu! Like what happens every year at this time and into the fall.

1 like

Comments / 0

