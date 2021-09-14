Trending lifestyle headlines in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) Life in Wichita has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wichita area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Attorney, KS Congressional delegation respond to executive order on vaccinations WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden faced the nation Thursday in a sweeping effort to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations by executive order. The White House said the labor department is developing a rule that businesses with more than 100 employees must require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing. The executive order also requires a COVID-19 vaccine for federal executive branch workers and employees within Medicare and Medicaid certified facilities. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Former Kansas representative indicted for COVID-19 fraud A former Kansas state representative has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he defrauded federal, state and local governments of nearly $500,000 of COVID-19 relief funds. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Is the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate constitutional? Local Attorney weighs in WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Vaccinating millions of Americans. President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine mandate would make two-thirds of the American workforce vaccinated. Businesses with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccines or testing once a week. Workers in healthcare and education that receive federal funds must be vaccinated. As well as all federal employees and contractors. Read more

TRENDING NOW