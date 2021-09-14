Trending local sports in Tulsa

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 6 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tulsa area.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Oklahoma / youtube.com

Oklahoma State Cowboy Football vs. Tulsa Post-Game Press Conference

Oklahoma State Cowboy Football vs. Tulsa Post-Game Press Conference

Oklahoma State Cowboy Football vs. Tulsa Post-Game Press Conference LIVE from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. Read more

Tulsa / pistolsfiringblog.com

Tay Martin Questionable, Harper, Johnson Others Out for OSU's Game against Tulsa

Tay Martin Questionable, Harper, Johnson Others Out for OSU's Game against Tulsa

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/tay-martin-questionable-harper-johnson-others-out-for-osus-game-against-tulsa/. OSU will be young at receiver against the Golden Hurricane. benjamin3 September 11, 2021, 2:49pm #2. OL, OL, OL. The most important thing for this team that needs improvement. They need to start gelling, and fast. Biggest losses today are cole Birmingham and hunter Woodard. robert28... Read more

Oklahoma / kansascitypost.com

Long kickoff return helps Oklahoma State edge Tulsa

Long kickoff return helps Oklahoma State edge Tulsa

L.D. Brown returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Spencer Sanders completed two scoring passes in host Oklahoma State's 28-23 win Saturday against Tulsa in Stillwater, Okla. Sanders, who missed last week's season-opening win over Missouri State because he was in COVID-19 quarantine, completed 15 of 26 passes... Read more

Oklahoma / pistolsfiringblog.com

Instacap: Oklahoma State Survives a Wild Game against Tulsa, 28-23

Instacap: Oklahoma State Survives a Wild Game against Tulsa, 28-23

You can call them lucky breaks or you can call them technicalities, but on Saturday the Cowboys called them the building blocks for success. Oklahoma State defeated Tulsa 28-23 thanks to a number of calls that had to be decided upon including one that ended up as a Cowboy touchdown and another that directly led to one. Read more

#Sports News
