Trending local sports in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tulsa area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Tulsa sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Oklahoma State Cowboy Football vs. Tulsa Post-Game Press Conference Oklahoma State Cowboy Football vs. Tulsa Post-Game Press Conference LIVE from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Tay Martin Questionable, Harper, Johnson Others Out for OSU's Game against Tulsa Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/tay-martin-questionable-harper-johnson-others-out-for-osus-game-against-tulsa/. OSU will be young at receiver against the Golden Hurricane. benjamin3 September 11, 2021, 2:49pm #2. OL, OL, OL. The most important thing for this team that needs improvement. They need to start gelling, and fast. Biggest losses today are cole Birmingham and hunter Woodard. robert28... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Long kickoff return helps Oklahoma State edge Tulsa L.D. Brown returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Spencer Sanders completed two scoring passes in host Oklahoma State's 28-23 win Saturday against Tulsa in Stillwater, Okla. Sanders, who missed last week's season-opening win over Missouri State because he was in COVID-19 quarantine, completed 15 of 26 passes... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE