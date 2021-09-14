Trending lifestyle headlines in Virginia Beach
Hampton Roads businesses react to president's vaccine mandate
The White House did not say when the mandate would take place. The forthcoming rule will come from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and it carries a $14,000 penalty per violation. Read more
It's sad that it's come to this my body my choice should be the answer what if I have underlying health issues and then what happens to me if I can't take care of my children he's not thinking about that where is our security they say get vaccine it'll save your life trust in science but the GOD I serve says put not your trust in man trust in man is worthless we can't save our lives only GOD saves lives so I'm trying to understand why man wants to keep tempting THE TRUE LIVING GOD and playing roulette with our lives where's the compassion because I'm not seeing any of it but I am see dictatorship where the government wants to control us
When is fast food and soda going to be illegal and then have a cholesterol check each week?
Virginia Beach-themed Nike shoe sold out in 15 minutes. What’s next for Chesapeake man who designed them?
Kenny Jones was driving back from New York when his stepmother called, saying a package arrived with his name on it. It was his birthday. His wife looked at him and said his shoes came in the mail. Jones designed a Virginia Beach-inspired Nike SB Dunk, which won an Instagram contest in March. The sneaker he originally drew on an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper went through a five-month ... Read more
Basically reveals just how @#/%$ people are , to spend over 800 dollars just to be the trendy one. !!
I’m not a Nike buyer, wayyyy over my pay grade, but congrats on your design and good luck on your future projects.
First Step Program in Virginia Beach helps people struggling with addiction
September is National Recovery Month, and city leaders in Virginia Beach want the public to be more aware about a program that aims to help people who are addicted to drugs. Read more
let's see who they actually give help to. all to often we see people of color get major jail time and they truly have problems with substance abuse where the fair toned get a diversion program
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Redhead Bay Cafe
This Pungo restaurant is worth the drive and not just because of the food. The owner is bringing more life into the space with just one thing. Read more