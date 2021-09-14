Trending lifestyle headlines in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Virginia Beach, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Hampton Roads businesses react to president's vaccine mandate The White House did not say when the mandate would take place. The forthcoming rule will come from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and it carries a $14,000 penalty per violation. Read more

Virginia Beach-themed Nike shoe sold out in 15 minutes. What’s next for Chesapeake man who designed them? Kenny Jones was driving back from New York when his stepmother called, saying a package arrived with his name on it. It was his birthday. His wife looked at him and said his shoes came in the mail. Jones designed a Virginia Beach-inspired Nike SB Dunk, which won an Instagram contest in March. The sneaker he originally drew on an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper went through a five-month ... Read more

First Step Program in Virginia Beach helps people struggling with addiction September is National Recovery Month, and city leaders in Virginia Beach want the public to be more aware about a program that aims to help people who are addicted to drugs. Read more

