Trending local sports in Rochester

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Women's soccer loses to Lynchburg 2-1 in double overtime ROCHESTER, NY – RIT (3-1) freshman forward Gwendolyn Williams (Clinton, NY/Clinton) scored a goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Lynchburg (2-1) Saturday. The loss is the first of the season for the Tigers. How it Happened. Williams scored her second goal of the season in the 25th minute off... Read more

UPrep senior Jordan Jackson becomes first to commit to D1 college ball in school's history ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — UPrep is a relatively new school, so when their football team started to make some noise, it caught the attention of a lot of people. Then there are the individual athletes and their achievements. One senior on the team just made some new history. Senior Jordan... Read more

Herons, Yellowjackets play to scoreless draw GENEVA, N.Y.— The second ranked William Smith College soccer team played Rochester to a 0-0 draw in a non-conference contest on Cozzens Field this afternoon. The Herons are now 1-1-1 on the season. William Smith dominated the stat sheet finishing the game with a 26-4 edge in shots and a... Read more

