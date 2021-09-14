Trending local sports in Rochester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

 6 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rochester sports. For more stories from the Rochester area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rochester / ritathletics.com

Women's soccer loses to Lynchburg 2-1 in double overtime

Women's soccer loses to Lynchburg 2-1 in double overtime

ROCHESTER, NY – RIT (3-1) freshman forward Gwendolyn Williams (Clinton, NY/Clinton) scored a goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Lynchburg (2-1) Saturday. The loss is the first of the season for the Tigers. How it Happened. Williams scored her second goal of the season in the 25th minute off... Read more

Rochester / whec.com

UPrep senior Jordan Jackson becomes first to commit to D1 college ball in school's history

UPrep senior Jordan Jackson becomes first to commit to D1 college ball in school's history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — UPrep is a relatively new school, so when their football team started to make some noise, it caught the attention of a lot of people. Then there are the individual athletes and their achievements. One senior on the team just made some new history. Senior Jordan... Read more

Geneva / hwsathletics.com

Herons, Yellowjackets play to scoreless draw

Herons, Yellowjackets play to scoreless draw

GENEVA, N.Y.— The second ranked William Smith College soccer team played Rochester to a 0-0 draw in a non-conference contest on Cozzens Field this afternoon. The Herons are now 1-1-1 on the season. William Smith dominated the stat sheet finishing the game with a 26-4 edge in shots and a... Read more

Rochester / youtube.com

Alfred State vs U of R Football 9.11.21

Alfred State vs U of R Football 9.11.21

Will Varney rushed for two touchdowns, including the game winner with 2:03 to play at the University of Rochester defeated Alfred State College, 28-27, at Edwin Fauver Stadium in the Brian F. Prince Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon. The win was sealed when Rochester's Jack Yensel intercepted a desperation pass from Aaron Jenkins in the final 22 seconds. Rochester is 1-1. Read more

