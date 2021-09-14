Mountain View Humane provides pet food assistance starting Wednesday in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A new pet food pantry is seeking help from the community to fill its shelves starting Wednesday. This pet food pantry is located at the Mountain View Humane at 225 Industrial Drive in Christiansburg. It was created by Anna Anstey of Girl Scout Troop #568 as part of her Gold Award Project, which is the most prestigious award that Girl Scout seniors and ambassadors can earn.