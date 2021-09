Perhaps the most painful fallout of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is seeing what is happening to women and girls there. The Taliban replaced the Women's Affairs Ministry this past week with religious police tasked with the, quote, "propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice," and only boys for now are being allowed back into secondary school. Just a note - we will keep reporting on Afghanistan because what is happening there is the result of 20 years of U.S. war and how we ended it. Pashtana Durrani is the founder and executive director of LEARN. That's a charity focused on education in Afghanistan, and she joins us now this morning. Thank you so much for being here.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO