Omaha, NE

Omaha sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Omaha area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Omaha sports. For more stories from the Omaha area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Illinois / dailyillini.com

Illinois wins two of three matches at Bluejay Invitational in Omaha

Illinois wins two of three matches at Bluejay Invitational in Omaha

The Illinois volleyball team traveled to Omaha for the Bluejay Invitational and played in a trio of matches this weekend. Illinois played Omaha and Southern Methodist Friday, and Creighton on Saturday. Heading into this weekend’s games, Illinois lost to Colorado and Washington in the Pac-12/Big Ten challenge. Junior middle blocker... Read more

Illinois / chatsports.com

#19 Creighton Outlasts Illinois in Four Set Thriller

#19 Creighton Outlasts Illinois in Four Set Thriller

OMAHA, Neb. -- The No. 19 Creighton Volleyball team improved to 8-1 on Saturday morning with a 3-1 win vs. Illinois that included a 33-31 fourth set victory. (21 kills, 13 digs), (20 kills, 11 digs), (12 kills, 13 digs) and (46 assists, 15 digs) had double-doubles to lead the Bluejays. Read more

Omaha / gocreighton.com

#19 Volleyball Wins Bluejay Invitational With Sweep of Omaha

#19 Volleyball Wins Bluejay Invitational With Sweep of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Jaela Zimmerman served a 12-0 run to spark a second set comeback and was named Bluejay Invitational MVP after helping Creighton to a 3-0 sweep of Nebraska-Omaha and a third straight tournament title to open the 2021 season. Scores of the Bluejay sweep were 25-17, 25-18, 25-16,... Read more

Omaha / omavs.com

Omaha Opens Fall Slate at Wildcat Invitational

Omaha Opens Fall Slate at Wildcat Invitational

OMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha men's golf team opens 2021 fall action at the Wildcat Invitational hosted by K-State. The first round will start Monday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. in a shotgun start. Round two will wrap up on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Thirteen teams will participate in the opening... Read more

Omaha, NE
With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

