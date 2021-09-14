Trending sports headlines in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Bakersfield sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bakersfield sports. For more stories from the Bakersfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

VBALL | USF vs Bakersfield Highlights www.usfdons.com Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Mountain Golf wins first SYL meet of the season Fresh off their first victory at the Buena Vista Golf Course against Taft, the Lady Warriors golf team traveled to North Kern for the first league tournament of season, scoring 306 overall for a first place team finish. All six teams from the South Yosemite League participated in the tournament,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Bakersfield College vs. El Camino Renegade football returns to Memorial Stadium with a dramatic home opener. Sept. 11, 2021. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE