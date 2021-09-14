Trending sports headlines in Bakersfield
VBALL | USF vs Bakersfield Highlights
www.usfdons.com Read more
Mountain Golf wins first SYL meet of the season
Fresh off their first victory at the Buena Vista Golf Course against Taft, the Lady Warriors golf team traveled to North Kern for the first league tournament of season, scoring 306 overall for a first place team finish. All six teams from the South Yosemite League participated in the tournament,... Read more
Bakersfield College vs. El Camino
Renegade football returns to Memorial Stadium with a dramatic home opener. Sept. 11, 2021. Read more
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: West High completes historic start with comeback victory
West High has had plenty of success on the football field in the last 20 years, including league championships and a Central Section title with former NFL standout running back Ryan Mathews leading the way. A proud history, but none of those teams accomplished what this year’s squad did on... Read more