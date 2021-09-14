CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Trending sports headlines in Bakersfield

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 6 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Bakersfield sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bakersfield sports. For more stories from the Bakersfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bakersfield / youtube.com

VBALL | USF vs Bakersfield Highlights

VBALL | USF vs Bakersfield Highlights

www.usfdons.com Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tehachapi / tehachapinews.com

Mountain Golf wins first SYL meet of the season

Mountain Golf wins first SYL meet of the season

Fresh off their first victory at the Buena Vista Golf Course against Taft, the Lady Warriors golf team traveled to North Kern for the first league tournament of season, scoring 306 overall for a first place team finish. All six teams from the South Yosemite League participated in the tournament,... Read more

Comments
avatar

why is that big guy looking at them wierdin the distance back there this is uriel speaking to it

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bakersfield / youtube.com

Bakersfield College vs. El Camino

Bakersfield College vs. El Camino

Renegade football returns to Memorial Stadium with a dramatic home opener. Sept. 11, 2021. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bakersfield / bakersfield.com

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: West High completes historic start with comeback victory

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: West High completes historic start with comeback victory

West High has had plenty of success on the football field in the last 20 years, including league championships and a Central Section title with former NFL standout running back Ryan Mathews leading the way. A proud history, but none of those teams accomplished what this year’s squad did on... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
577
Followers
469
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy