49ers signing Johnson for RB depth with Mostert out for 2021
The 49ers are signing running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad, Johnson's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This signing comes after Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday via social media that he would undergo season-ending knee surgery. The running back originally was projected to miss eight weeks after a portion of his knee cartilage was “chipped off” in the team’s season-opening win over the Detroit Lions.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 1