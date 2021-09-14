Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Buffalo area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Buffalo sports. For more stories from the Buffalo area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Prescott sizzles as a college spiker Ernie Banks would have been proud. Fulfilling the baseball legend’s oft-repeated mantra of “let’s play two,” Coupeville High School grad Chelsea Prescott did just that Saturday. Her games came on the volleyball court, however, and not the baseball diamond, as she now delivers spikes for Medaille College in Buffalo, New... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Halftime Highlights: Buffalo at Nebraska | Sept. 11, 2021 | Big Ten Football A look at some of the top plays of the first half. #NebraskaCornhuskers #NCAAFootball SUBSCRIBE to Big Ten Network on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded daily: http://www.btn.com/youtube More from Big Ten football/basketball/other sports: http://www.btn.com Watch live games and replays from Big Ten sports with BTN +: http://www.btnplus.com Follow Big Ten Network on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BigTenNetwork Follow Big Ten Network on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BigTenNetwork Read more

TOP VIEWED

Players and fans fight the heat during Nebraska's game against Buffalo Nebraska and Buffalo combined to fill 10 coolers with water and a few more with ice towels before kickoff. The Huskers set up two tents covering benches with built-in air conditioning. Buffalo positioned three fans that blew cold air along its sideline. With a 91-degree temperature at kickoff — and... Read more

LOCAL PICK