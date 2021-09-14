CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Steph to cover Ryder Cup with new NBC partnership deal

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA—September 14, 2021— As part of an ongoing commitment to innovative, cross-company talent partnerships, Comcast NBCUniversal announced its first-ever “Global Talent Partnerships” deal with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media production company. The expansive, multi-year partnership includes first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Steph Curry secures deal with crypto platform FTX

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. That’s some start in crypto. A day after tweeting that he was just getting into crypto and soliciting advice, basketball star Stephen Curry announced a partnership with FTX, the fast-growing crypto platform run by Sam Bankman-Fried.
NBA
cryptocoingossip.com

Steph Curry Signs Partnership With FTX as Global Ambassador

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer, Steph Curry, has signed a deal with FTX to become the exchange’s new Global Ambassador. FTX has announced that the company has signed a long-term partnership with NBA superstar Steph Curry. The deal sees the three-time champ sign on as FTX’s new Global Ambassador. Additionally, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and his charitable foundation, Eat.Learn.Play will partner on charitable initiatives.
NBA
chatsports.com

How to watch the Ryder Cup on Golf Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock

The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Here’s how you can watch the action and get live updates, analysis, interviews and highlights. Additionally, Peacock will showcase a featured match each session and can be streamed all day with a premium subscription. Go...
KOHLER, WI
Sportico

Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media Signs Deal With Comcast NBCUniversal

NBA star Stephen Curry and his Unanimous Media production label have signed a sweeping, first-of-its-kind talent deal with Comcast NBCUniversal, Variety reports. The multi-year template agreement is billed as the media giant’s first-ever “global talent partnership.” It counts a dizzying number of first-look development opportunities across the company, including: Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects; DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content; creative and on-camera contributions at NBC Sports; opportunities at NBC News Studios, MSNBC and CNBC; Universal Parks and Resorts; and Comcast’s Xfinity brand. Insiders valued the deal in the high eight-figure range with a potential upside from...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Meghan Trainor
Awful Announcing

NBA star Steph Curry joins NBC’s Ryder Cup coverage in ‘insider’ role

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is best known for his skill on the basketball court but he’s going to put his golf knowledge to the test in a new role with NBC Golf’s 2020 Ryder Cup coverage. The role is part of a “global talent partnerships” deal between Curry’s...
NBA
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Ready or not, here comes the fall TV season. Unlike 2020, there’s actually a Premiere Week this year, with the broadcast networks kicking off their 2021-22 campaign on September 20 — the day after the Primetime Emmy Awards, as was the old normal. Here is Deadline’s comprehensive annual list of fall premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning series. It covers more than 450 broadcast, cable and streaming shows bowing from September 1 through December 31 in all dayparts but does not include specials or movies. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Msnbc#Media Company#Dreamworks Animation#Comcast#Co Founder#Nbc Sports#Golf Channel Nbc Sports#Golf Channel#Golfpass#Sky Sports#Psa#Egot#Nbc News Studios#Cnbc#Universal Parks Resorts#Xfinity#Creative Partnerships#Entertainment Content
NBC Sports

Report: Amazon “90 percent” likely to hire Al Michaels for TNF

Amazon apparently believes in miracles. Or at least it has a way to order them with the click of a button. The streaming revolution will accelerate in 2022, when Amazon assumes responsibility for Thursday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Amazon is “90 percent” likely to hire legendary broadcaster Al Michaels to perform the play-by-play responsibilities for the late-week game.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Emmys producers, host promise a 'good time' ahead of award show

Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show's producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some. That includes Netflix's drama "The Crown" and Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso." Each is considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmys Open With TV-Themed Biz Markie Tribute, Jabs at COVID Safety Protocols

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the 73rd Emmy Awards on CBS Sunday night with a musical number that parodied the Biz Markie hit “Just a Friend.” Cedric started off the song, which changed the lyrics of the beloved rap song to more TV-themed content. He was quickly joined by a number of other stars, including rapper and “NCIS: LA” star LL Cool J, rapper and “Dave” co-creator and star Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, and Rita Wilson. Multiple audience members got in on the fun as well, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis-Ross, Billy Porter, and Mj Rodriguez. The tribute to Markie came after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

2021 Emmys open strong with Cedric the Entertainer’s rap monologue

This “King of Comedy” has still got it. Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Emmys Sunday night with a bang — and the help of dozens of A-listers joining him in a happy hip-hop performance. The ceremony kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with an opening number...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy