Hermes Releases Elegant Apple Watch Series 7 Straps
Apple is releasing a series of elegant straps for its new Apple Watch Series 7, the tech giant announced at its Keynote event on Tuesday. Alongside updates to its latest Watch installment, including vibrant color updates across models, Apple is releasing two new styles in partnership with Hermes. Circuit H, a play on the luxury brand’s anchor chain design, is available in Swift leather in brown and blue, wine and blue, and black and blue colorways.hypebeast.com
