CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hermes Releases Elegant Apple Watch Series 7 Straps

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is releasing a series of elegant straps for its new Apple Watch Series 7, the tech giant announced at its Keynote event on Tuesday. Alongside updates to its latest Watch installment, including vibrant color updates across models, Apple is releasing two new styles in partnership with Hermes. Circuit H, a play on the luxury brand’s anchor chain design, is available in Swift leather in brown and blue, wine and blue, and black and blue colorways.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 launch: How to watch Apple's Sept. 14 event live

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. More than half a century ago, the Los Angeles-based Mamas and the Papas blew up the charts with California Dreamin', a catchy folk-rock song that would become one of the most popular songs of all time. Apple will likely be channeling some of that hit-making magic for its next iPhone, too, when it holds its "California streaming" event Sept. 14.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermes#Apple Watch#Black And Blue#The Watch#Circuit H#Swift#The Gourmette Double Tour#House#The Sport Loop
SneakerFiles

Jordan Brand Unveils Holiday 2021 Collection

Jordan Brand just unveiled the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan collection, which will start to release in October. Included in the lineup, we have the Air Jordan 1 in four colorways which include the ‘Bred Patent’ that will be one of the last releases of the year. We also have the Air Jordan 3 ‘Camo’ releasing and two color options of the Air Jordan 5. Also dropping for the colder months is the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and two colorways of the Air Jordan 14.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
xda-developers

Apple has reportedly overcome the Apple Watch Series 7 production issues

Last week, two separate reports from Nikkie Asia and Bloomberg claimed that the Apple Watch Series 7 might be delayed due to production issues and supply constraints, casting doubts on the smartwatch’s appearance at Apple’s upcoming Special Event. Now, the ever-reliable Apple insider Ming-Chi-Kuo has weighed in on the matter, claiming that the Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t delayed and will launch right on schedule later this month.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nike
Digital Trends

Samsung’s limited, sustainable Galaxy Watch 4 straps are made from apple peel

Forget lusting after a Milanese Loop-style strap for your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. How about one made from apple peel? Even better, how about an apple peel strap made by one of the biggest names in sustainable fashion today? Samsung has announced a limited-edition collection of sustainably produced watch straps for the Galaxy Watch 4 made by fashion designer Sami Miró, founder of Sami Miro Vintage, the fashion brand beloved by celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drake, Gigi and Anwar Hadid, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

These $99 AirPods are the best Apple deal since Cyber Monday

Apple's AirPods are the most popular earbuds you'll find. Although they're far from being cheap, today there are multiple AirPods deals that tie last year's best Cyber Monday deals. Currently, Amazon has the AirPods on sale for $99. That's tied with last year's Cyber Monday price and their lowest price...
ELECTRONICS
Shropshire Star

Apple set to unveil the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7

The next-generation of devices from the tech giant are expected to be revealed for the first time on Tuesday. Apple is expected to unveil new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch on Tuesday, although experts are predicting few major updates compared to last year’s devices. The iPhone 13 –...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Yes, all of your old Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7

Contrary to some pre-event rumors, the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 will not require new Watch bands, and will remain compatible with all previous ones. Apple Watch Series 7 did not get the flat-edge redesign that was expected, but it will come with a larger body. Conflicting leaks and rumors prior to the unveiling suggested that the new 41mm and 45mm size Apple Watches would therefore require new bands.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch yet with a larger screen area

Explore Apple’s most durable smartwatch yet: the Apple Watch Series 7. Designed with a crack-resistant front crystal, an IP6X dust resistance, and WR50 water-resistance rating, it can handle everyday wear. Additionally, it sports a nearly 20 percent larger screen area with thinner borders measuring just 1.7 mm. This minimizes the dimensions of the overall case size, which are available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes. Despite this smaller screen size, this watch offers a 70 percent brighter screen indoors. So you can read the face without waking the display. This is all thanks to the Always-On Retina display for brighter, improved quality. Moreover, this watch utilizes watchOS 8 for additional watch faces specially created for the larger display. Finally, experience an 18-hour battery life on a single charge and a 33-percent faster charger compared to the Apple Watch Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple Watch SE is close to $40 off at Amazon as Apple Watch Series 7 looms

Apple looks set to take the wraps off the Apple Watch Series 7 next week and retailers are already making way for the new model by offering soon-to-be previous-gen devices at a discount. That's great news for those that don't need the latest and greatest as great Apple Watch deals are plentiful right now including this near-$40 discount on the entry-level Apple Watch SE.
ELECTRONICS
gamerevolution.com

Apple Watch Series 7 revealed with a bunch of upgrades

Apple has revealed the Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watch comes packed with new features that are no doubt getting folks excited and eager to pre-order. Thankfully, this post offers a rundown of how to pre-order and buy the Apple Watch Series 7. Here’s a list of the stores selling the new Apple Watch, as well as details on the price and release date.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Apple Watch Series 7 expected release date, price and specs: what can we expect from Apple’s next-gen smartwatch?

With Apple Watch Series 7 expected to be unveiled at the next Apple Event on September 14th, it’s hardly surprising that the internet is already swarming with rumours, hints and leaks by way of the firm’s upcoming timepiece. That, and because people are genuinely curious to know what to expect from the company when it unveils its next wrist-worn wearable.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

The Apple Watch Series 7 is larger, curvier, and smarter

In brief: The new Apple Watch was widely expected to be a significant visual upgrade over the previous generations, and to some extent it is. The larger screen allows for better interactions and text input, while several small improvements will supposedly add up to a more refined overall experience. Apple...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy