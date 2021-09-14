Hermes Releases Elegant Apple Watch Series 7 Straps

Explore Apple’s most durable smartwatch yet: the Apple Watch Series 7. Designed with a crack-resistant front crystal, an IP6X dust resistance, and WR50 water-resistance rating, it can handle everyday wear. Additionally, it sports a nearly 20 percent larger screen area with thinner borders measuring just 1.7 mm. This minimizes the dimensions of the overall case size, which are available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes. Despite this smaller screen size, this watch offers a 70 percent brighter screen indoors. So you can read the face without waking the display. This is all thanks to the Always-On Retina display for brighter, improved quality. Moreover, this watch utilizes watchOS 8 for additional watch faces specially created for the larger display. Finally, experience an 18-hour battery life on a single charge and a 33-percent faster charger compared to the Apple Watch Series 6.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO