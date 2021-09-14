CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Parkland School District family is among those suing Pa. to overturn mask mandate

By Rudy Miller
 6 days ago
A parent of two children in the Parkland School District is among a group of parents suing to overturn Pennsylvania’s requirement for face masks in all public schools. The statewide mandate imposed by acting Health Secretary Allison Beam took effect Sept. 7. It requires students and teachers in public schools to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

