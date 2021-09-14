Top Fresno sports news

(FRESNO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fresno area.

How to Watch: Fresno State vs Cal Poly The Fresno State Bulldogs look to bounce back from a heartbreaking near-upset at No. 11 Oregon last weekend, falling 31-24. Fresno State will host the Cal Poly Mustangs as a lopsided favorite over the FCS visitors. The game will broadcast locally on CW59 and be streamed online. BarkBoard breaks down the details. Read more

Stallions drop set, get win Madera South senior Jazlynn Vargas sends a kill past the Sunnyside block for one of her team-leading 14 kills in Tuesday’s four-set victory.. The Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team looked to have things in order in the first set of its non-league match with the Sunnyside-Fresno Wildcats. The Stallions... Read more

'Dogs sharpen up in scrimmage FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State equestrian team got its 2021-22 season started with its annual Red vs Blue Scrimmage on Saturday morning at the Student Horse Center. Fresno State also had a handful of alumni compete in Saturday's scrimmage in part of alumni weekend for the program. The Blue... Read more

