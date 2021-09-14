Top Fresno sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FRESNO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fresno area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Fresno / 247sports.com

How to Watch: Fresno State vs Cal Poly

The Fresno State Bulldogs look to bounce back from a heartbreaking near-upset at No. 11 Oregon last weekend, falling 31-24. Fresno State will host the Cal Poly Mustangs as a lopsided favorite over the FCS visitors. The game will broadcast locally on CW59 and be streamed online. BarkBoard breaks down the details. Read more

Madera / maderatribune.com

Stallions drop set, get win

Madera South senior Jazlynn Vargas sends a kill past the Sunnyside block for one of her team-leading 14 kills in Tuesday’s four-set victory.. The Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team looked to have things in order in the first set of its non-league match with the Sunnyside-Fresno Wildcats. The Stallions... Read more

Fresno / gobulldogs.com

'Dogs sharpen up in scrimmage

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State equestrian team got its 2021-22 season started with its annual Red vs Blue Scrimmage on Saturday morning at the Student Horse Center. Fresno State also had a handful of alumni compete in Saturday's scrimmage in part of alumni weekend for the program. The Blue... Read more

Fresno / fpuathletics.com

Sunbirds Shutout San Marcos 3-0

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Pacific University men's soccer team picked up their first win of the season on Saturday night, shutting out CSU San Marcos 3-0. QUOTABLE:. "It's a very important win. San Marcos is a team that is pesky and fights for every ball. It was very important to get the first win of the season, and more importantly for it to be a shutout. We know we can create and score goals, but it was key for our defense to lock in and earn the shutout." – head coach Jaime Ramirez. Read more

