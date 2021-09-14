Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Washington
(WASHINGTON, DC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Washington, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Muriel Bowser still won't follow her own masking rules
They’re laughing at you. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser this week shared a photo showing her in apparent violation of her own indoor masking policy. “Tonight I spoke to students from around the country gathered for the Jack and Jill On the Hill Legislative Summit,” Bowser’s office said on Twitter . “It's the passion of our youth that gives me hope for the future of DC and our nation. Their voices matter, and I will continue to work to give them a #FairShot!” Read more
one who acts like they are omnipotent might think they can break whatever rule is mandated.
4 likes
you follow her rules and don't worry about her she is special she rides the short yellow bus because she is speciAL . now u all see how the rules don't apply to her
2 likes 1 dislike
5 Best Spas in Washington, DC
Below is a list of the top and leading Spas in Washington. To help you find the best Spas located near you in Washington, we put together our own list based on this rating points list. Contents hide. Washington’s Best Spas:. Washington’s Best Spas:. The top rated Spas in Washington,... Read more
DC delegate denies freeing zebras from Maryland farm
Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C., denied helping six zebras escape from a private farm in the suburbs of Maryland. Read more
I have nothing against Ms. Norton and I certainly don't give a rat's rear if she loosed Zebras in DC. However, she's been in her position too long; singing that same old DC statehood song for decades!If she and her message are the best DC has to offer then let Statehood forever be a dream for them.
6 likes 2 replies
This is right in my neighborhood…I live right across from the railroad tracks. The Zebras 🦓 said they are staying away from all us
2 likes
Group of zebras evading capture in Maryland
WASHINGTON — What's black and white and roaming the greater Washington, D.C., area?. "As if 2021 can't get even more crazier, a pack of zebras were spotted in a Maryland county," the National Park Service of Chesapeake Bay tweeted out earlier this week. The group of five zebras, referred to... Read more
proof that black and white can get along without the far lefts so called racism
3 likes 1 dislike