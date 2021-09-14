Lifestyle wrap: Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Life in Jacksonville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Local sandwich shop shut down after rodent runs in front of health inspector JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four restaurants in our area are back open after emergency shutdowns by inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. Rodent droppings, even rodent nests, are commonly noted in emergency shutdown inspections, but it’s rare that inspectors find the rodents alive and right in front of them-- that was the case last Thursday at The Sheik Sandwiches and Subs in Macclenny. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

‘Time is gold’: Jacksonville family loses 3 family members to COVID-19 in 1 month JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family grieves the loss of three family members in the last month. A grandmother, a father and a daughter all lost their battle with COVID-19. Maricel Bantigue said, “We wouldn’t want this to happen anyone else.”. All were not vaccinated. WATCH: Jacksonville Jaguars release touching... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

In TikTok videos, Jacksonville woman urged people to get vaccinated days before she died of COVID-19 JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman spent her final days urging people on TikTok to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alexandra Blankenbiller’s videos gained hundreds of thousands of views as she updated her followers throughout her fight. “I did not get vaccinated. I’m not anti-vax, I was just trying to do... Read more

LATEST NEWS