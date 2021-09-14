Lifestyle wrap: Jacksonville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Life in Jacksonville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Jacksonville / news4jax.com

Local sandwich shop shut down after rodent runs in front of health inspector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four restaurants in our area are back open after emergency shutdowns by inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. Rodent droppings, even rodent nests, are commonly noted in emergency shutdown inspections, but it’s rare that inspectors find the rodents alive and right in front of them-- that was the case last Thursday at The Sheik Sandwiches and Subs in Macclenny. Read more

Comments
avatar

how do you close a business down for rodents and such but let them open the next day without the inspection first

6 likes 2 replies

avatar

well that rodent gave the business owner a fair warning feed me or I will tell on you

5 likes 1 reply

Jacksonville / actionnewsjax.com

‘Time is gold’: Jacksonville family loses 3 family members to COVID-19 in 1 month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family grieves the loss of three family members in the last month. A grandmother, a father and a daughter all lost their battle with COVID-19. Maricel Bantigue said, “We wouldn’t want this to happen anyone else.”. All were not vaccinated. WATCH: Jacksonville Jaguars release touching... Read more

Comments
avatar

whether they were vaccinated or not . I feel for your LOSS. I HONESTLY hope for the best for your family. I lost a friend who was on a ventilator for over a month.

4 likes

avatar

Some people think that they are immune to the Virus, nobody is immune ! Go get your shots, wipe cart handles when possible, and please wear a mask anytime you're out and about.

4 likes 1 dislike

Jacksonville / actionnewsjax.com

In TikTok videos, Jacksonville woman urged people to get vaccinated days before she died of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman spent her final days urging people on TikTok to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alexandra Blankenbiller’s videos gained hundreds of thousands of views as she updated her followers throughout her fight. “I did not get vaccinated. I’m not anti-vax, I was just trying to do... Read more

Comments
avatar

this one has underlying condiditions. Just look at her. More likely has unconditional immune system.

4 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

Maybe she should have made a video telling people to stop eating. Looks like she just ate the entire hospital staff

Jacksonville / wokv.com

Jacksonville businesses to be affected by Biden’s vaccine mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During his speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced all businesses with over 100 employees must have workers vaccinated or have them undergo weekly COVID tests. The plan will be enforced as a new rule by the Department of Labor. “This is not about freedom or personal... Read more

Comments
avatar

It is an unconstitutional directive. Biden is the worst president in the history of America. He won’t last much longer.

5 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

What ! Businesses don’t want to protect themselves and other peoples lives around them ??????????? Biden’s vaccine mandate is a good thing !!!!!!

6 likes 6 dislikes 2 replies

ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

