Lifestyle wrap: Jacksonville

Local sandwich shop shut down after rodent runs in front of health inspector
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four restaurants in our area are back open after emergency shutdowns by inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. Rodent droppings, even rodent nests, are commonly noted in emergency shutdown inspections, but it’s rare that inspectors find the rodents alive and right in front of them-- that was the case last Thursday at The Sheik Sandwiches and Subs in Macclenny. Read more
how do you close a business down for rodents and such but let them open the next day without the inspection first
well that rodent gave the business owner a fair warning feed me or I will tell on you
‘Time is gold’: Jacksonville family loses 3 family members to COVID-19 in 1 month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family grieves the loss of three family members in the last month. A grandmother, a father and a daughter all lost their battle with COVID-19. Maricel Bantigue said, “We wouldn’t want this to happen anyone else.”. All were not vaccinated. WATCH: Jacksonville Jaguars release touching... Read more
whether they were vaccinated or not . I feel for your LOSS. I HONESTLY hope for the best for your family. I lost a friend who was on a ventilator for over a month.
Some people think that they are immune to the Virus, nobody is immune ! Go get your shots, wipe cart handles when possible, and please wear a mask anytime you're out and about.
In TikTok videos, Jacksonville woman urged people to get vaccinated days before she died of COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman spent her final days urging people on TikTok to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alexandra Blankenbiller’s videos gained hundreds of thousands of views as she updated her followers throughout her fight. “I did not get vaccinated. I’m not anti-vax, I was just trying to do... Read more
this one has underlying condiditions. Just look at her. More likely has unconditional immune system.
Maybe she should have made a video telling people to stop eating. Looks like she just ate the entire hospital staff
Jacksonville businesses to be affected by Biden’s vaccine mandate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During his speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced all businesses with over 100 employees must have workers vaccinated or have them undergo weekly COVID tests. The plan will be enforced as a new rule by the Department of Labor. “This is not about freedom or personal... Read more
It is an unconstitutional directive. Biden is the worst president in the history of America. He won’t last much longer.
What ! Businesses don’t want to protect themselves and other peoples lives around them ??????????? Biden’s vaccine mandate is a good thing !!!!!!
