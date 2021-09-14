CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque sports lineup: What’s trending

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 6 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Albuquerque area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Albuquerque sports. For more stories from the Albuquerque area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

El Paso / elpasoheraldpost.com

Isotopes nuke Chihuahuas 9-2

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored six runs on seven hits in a 10-batter bottom of the fifth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-2 Saturday. El Paso’s Nick Tanielu hit a solo home run in the second inning, his 14th homer of the season and his second in the last three days in Albuquerque. Read more

Albuquerque / golobos.com

UNM Drops First Match of Season to UCSD in Closely Contested Match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Lobos were in every set on Saturday against UC San Diego and two players finished with double-doubles, but the Lobos experienced their first loss of the season (25-21, 25-23, 25-22). Avital Jaloba and Kaitlynn Biassou led the team with 11 kills apiece, with Jaloba hitting... Read more

Santa Fe / abqjournal.com

Coach: SFHS teams wreaking havoc on the pitches

Although the players on the field likely have never seen “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” the iconic line of “Who are those guys?” that the two anti-heroes bat back and forth at each other in the movie’s opening sequences certainly applies to the soccer programs at Santa Fe High School. Read more

Albuquerque / youtube.com

For first time, two Navajo broadcasters announce D1 college football game in Navajo language

For first time, two Navajo broadcasters announce D1 college football game in Navajo language Read more

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

