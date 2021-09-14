Albuquerque sports lineup: What’s trending

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Albuquerque area.

Isotopes nuke Chihuahuas 9-2 The Albuquerque Isotopes scored six runs on seven hits in a 10-batter bottom of the fifth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-2 Saturday. El Paso’s Nick Tanielu hit a solo home run in the second inning, his 14th homer of the season and his second in the last three days in Albuquerque. Read more

UNM Drops First Match of Season to UCSD in Closely Contested Match ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Lobos were in every set on Saturday against UC San Diego and two players finished with double-doubles, but the Lobos experienced their first loss of the season (25-21, 25-23, 25-22). Avital Jaloba and Kaitlynn Biassou led the team with 11 kills apiece, with Jaloba hitting... Read more

Coach: SFHS teams wreaking havoc on the pitches Although the players on the field likely have never seen “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” the iconic line of “Who are those guys?” that the two anti-heroes bat back and forth at each other in the movie’s opening sequences certainly applies to the soccer programs at Santa Fe High School. Read more

