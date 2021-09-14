CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City sports lineup: What’s trending

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 6 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Oklahoma City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Oklahoma City sports. For more stories from the Oklahoma City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oklahoma City / youtube.com

SCU WSOC vs Tabor 9-11-21 2-Half PART 2

SCU WSOC vs Tabor 9-11-21 2-Half PART 2

Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oklahoma / oklahoman.com

Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week poll for Week 2

Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week poll for Week 2

With another week of high school football in the books, there was again no shortage of outstanding performances across the city and state. The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top performances by OKC-area players in Week 2 is now live. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Wednesday. Results of the poll will appear in Thursday's edition of The Oklahoman. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Oklahoma City / okcfox.com

The soul bowl battle off and on the field

The soul bowl battle off and on the field

OKLAHOMA City, Okla. (KOKH) -- The rivalry is front and center at the annual soul bowl classic. The Millwood Falcons and the Douglas Trojans competed on the field but also on getting fans to take the jab. A vaccination clinic was set up by the Oklahoma city-county health department. The... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Oklahoma City / ocolly.com

Tales from the Gate: OSU fans take full advantage of morning kickoffs

Tales from the Gate: OSU fans take full advantage of morning kickoffs

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nathan Coit stands in the identical tailgating spot as the past 15 years. The smell of fresh pancakes fills the Coit’s tent, sandwiched in the grassy area between the General Academic Building and Morril Hall. Under the tent, his son chows down on freshly-made biscuits and... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
379
Followers
476
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy