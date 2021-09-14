CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

22-year-old woman vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

By Julia Jacobo, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rriiN_0bw0vYPY00
Courtesy Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A family is desperate for answers after their 22-year-old daughter disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend this summer.

Florida residents Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, embarked on the journey in July in their white Ford Transit van from New York -- where Petito is originally from, her family told ABC News.

The couple had made stops in Colorado and Utah, with Instagram posts showing them at the Mystic Hot Springs in Utah on July 26 and on a large rock structure at Arches National Park in Grand County, Utah, on Aug. 12.

Petito had planned to document the trip on her YouTube channel "Nomadic Statik." The sole video, posted on Aug. 19, featured an eight-minute compilation of the couple's adventures so far.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 checking out of a hotel with Laundrie in Salt Lake City, her family said. She last spoke to her mother, Nichole Schmidt, on Aug. 24, when she informed her that she and Laundrie were on their way to Grand Teton, Wyoming, and Yellowstone National Park, Schmidt told ABC News.

"She sounded good and excited to continue her trip and excited to start her YouTube channel," Schmidt said in tears. "She seemed OK."

Schmidt said she did not think much for the first few days when she had not heard from her daughter. But after those passed, she began to worry.

"A few days is one thing when you’re out camping, but when it starts to become seven, eight, nine, 10 days, that’s a problem," Schmidt said.

Petito's last Instagram post on Aug. 25 showed her holding a miniature pumpkin, captioned "Happy Halloween." The post was not geotagged. Schmidt said she has received two text messages from Petito's phone since they last spoke, but they did not include any photos or details of the trip, so it is not clear whether Petito actually sent those texts.

The Moab, Utah Police Chief Bret Edge said Tuesday night that officers from the department responded to an "incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito” on Aug. 12.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 and was last heard from during the last week of August.

Edge said neither Brian nor Gabrielle reported the Aug. 12 incident, and "insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges."

Petito's family is continuing to plead for help in locating their daughter.

"We don't know where she is," her father, Joseph Petito, told ABC News.

Laundrie has since returned to the couple's home in North Port, Florida, with their van, according to authorities. Petito was reported missing by her family to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on Saturday.

The North Port Police Department in Florida wrote in a statement on Facebook that while there is "no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port ... the circumstances are odd." Investigators in Florida are actively gathering evidence and details "to assist in finding needed answers," the police department said. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Laundrie's family said in a statement that the family hopes Petito is found but did not provide any further comment.

"This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family," the statement, released by Steven P. Bertolino, an attorney for the family, read. "It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

Petito's stepmother, Tara Petito, described her as an "amazing artist" who "loved natural beauty."

"She always tried to smile and make people smile, you know, always enjoying every moment," Joseph Petito said.

Petito's last Instagram post on Aug. 25 showed her holding a miniature pumpkin, captioned "Happy Halloween." The post was not geotagged. Schmidt said she has received two text messages from Petito's phone since they last spoke, but they did not include any photos or details of the trip, so it is not clear whether Petito actually sent those texts.

Petito's family is continuing to plead for help in locating their daughter.

"We don't know where she is," her father, Joseph Petito, told ABC News.

Laundrie has since returned to the couple's home in North Port, Florida, with their van, according to authorities. Petito was reported missing by her family to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on Saturday.

The North Port Police Department in Florida wrote in a statement on Facebook that while there is "no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port ... the circumstances are odd." Investigators in Florida are actively gathering evidence and details "to assist in finding needed answers," the police department said. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Laundrie's family said in a statement that the family hopes Petito is found but did not provide any further comment.

"This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family," the statement, released by Steven P. Bertolino, an attorney for the family, read. "It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

Petito's stepmother, Tara Petito, described her as an "amazing artist" who "loved natural beauty."

"She always tried to smile and make people smile, you know, always enjoying every moment," Joseph Petito said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

MIAMI — (AP) — The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Whether the frenzy of attention and...
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

'Soul-crushing': US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
State
Utah State
WOKV

The Latest: Hawaii vaccine foe changes mind after COVID bout

HONOLULU — A man who helped organize a Hawaii group that opposes coronavirus vaccines and pandemic restrictions says he now has regrets after contracting COVID-19. Chris Wikoff told Hawaii News Now this week that he helped start the Aloha Freedom Coalition last October. He says he believed government shutdowns and other restrictions were threatening liberties and harming businesses.
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Baby Masai giraffe born at Ohio wildlife sanctuary

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An endangered Masai giraffe was born earlier this month at an Ohio wildlife sanctuary, officials said. According to WLWT, The Wilds safari park in Cumberland announced Tuesday that Masai giraffe Savannah gave birth to a male calf on Sept. 8. The newborn, fathered by Pittsburgh Zoo giraffe Raha, “appears to be strong” and is over 6 feet tall, the park said in a news release. For now, the new arrival – Savannah’s sixth calf – continues to stay near his mom.
OHIO STATE
WOKV

No charges for police who shot anti-fascist Portland suspect

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive wanted in the highly publicized death last year of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last year. A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

The Latest: Wyoming'sgov. sends Guard to help at hospitals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s governor has activated the Wyoming National Guard to provide temporary assistance to hospitals that are dealing with a surge of patients with COVID-19. Gov. Mark Gordon activated 95 soldiers and airmen Tuesday to serve at 24 sites in 17 Wyoming cities. The Guard members will help...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Abc Audio#Ford Transit#Abc News#The Mystic Hot Springs#Edge#Grand Teton National Park
WOKV

The Latest: Chinese city shuts down over new outbreak worry

BEIJING — Officials in the northeast China city of Harbin say national level health officials have been sent to the city to deal with what may be a coronavirus outbreak. The city of 9.5 million people reported three infection cases Wednesday, a day after discovering a first case of community transmission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. Haitians have been freed on a “very, very...
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff's detective

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a freezer in the garage of her Southern California home was a retired homicide detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, authorities said Tuesday. Miriam E. Travis retired as a detective sergeant in 1990 after 27 years with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WOKV

Mexico buses, flies Haitians from remote area on US border

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico — (AP) — Mexico has begun busing and flying Haitian migrants away from the U.S. border, authorities said Tuesday, signaling a new level of support for the United States as a giant refugee camp in a small Texas border town presented President Joe Biden with a humanitarian and increasingly political challenge.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
WOKV

German police: Incident on highway with armed bus passenger

BERLIN — (AP) — A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday evening because of an incident involving an apparently armed passenger on board a bus, police said. Police said that, apart from the passenger, only the two drivers were still on board the vehicle, the dpa news...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy