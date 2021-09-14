Sports wrap: Orlando

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Times
 6 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Orlando / youtube.com

Monster Stomp at Howl-O-Scream Orlando

Catch a full performance of #MonsterStomp at #SeaWorldOrlando's Inaugural Halloween Event, #HowlOScreamOrlando Read more

Orlando / fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Drops Road Match at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – Alessandro Campoy scored four goals, highlighted by a first half hat trick, to lead UCF past the FGCU men's soccer team 6-2 on Saturday afternoon at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex. The Knights improve to 2-3-0 on the year, while FGCU falls to 0-3-1 overall. "This... Read more

Orlando / chatsports.com

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread as the Orlando Pride (6-5-7, 25 points) host Racing Louisville FC (4-8-5, 17 points) at Exploria Stadium. It’s the third time the Pride will face Louisville this season, the second time in the NWSL regular season. The two teams will meet a final time this year on Oct. 16 in Louisville. Read more

Orlando / orlandosentinel.com

UCF fans react to Big 12, Power Five invite: ‘It’s big-time’

When the UCF Board of Trustees voted to accept the invitation to join the Big 12 Conference, long-time Knights fan Jackie Schons wasn’t surprised. “I could [believe it] because I could see this coming for a long time,” Schons, who began following UCF in the early 2000s, said Saturday before the host Knights took on Bethune-Cookman. “I could see them building to this point. That’s what they ... Read more

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

